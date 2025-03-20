Canada vs. Mexico: How to watch Concacaf Nations League Soccer tonight, game time and more

Dayne St. Clair and the Canadian men’s national soccer team will play Mexico in this year;s Concacaf Nations League semifinals. Here’s how to watch. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

The Concacaf Nations League semifinals are this week and the four final teams – the US, Canada, Mexico, and Panama – will be taking the field at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA to determine who will take home the championship title this year. Canada and Mexico’s semifinal will kick off at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 20, while the USMNT will play Panama earlier that same night, at 7 p.m. ET. The winners of each match will meet for the championship final on Sunday, March 23.

You can catch all the Nations League action on Paramount+. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Canada vs. Mexico game this Thursday.

How to watch the Canada vs. Mexico Nations League semifinal:

Dates: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Streaming: Paramount+

When is the Canada vs. Mexico Nations League semifinal game?

The Canada vs. Mexico Nations League semifinal is on Thursday, March 20 at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT.

Where to watch the Canada vs. Mexico Nations League semifinal game:

The Nations League semifinal game is available to stream on Paramount+. You can also tune in to a Spanish-language broadcast on Univision.

Paramount+ offers subscribers access to the Concacaf Nations League semifinals, NFL on CBS, Star Trek, Survivor, The Challenge and so much more. Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch Nations League games and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free. Try free at Paramount+

Which teams are playing in the Nations League semifinals?

Four teams remain in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals: the US, Canada, Mexico and Panama.

Concacaf Nations League Semifinals schedule:

All times Eastern

Thursday, March 20

USA vs. Panama, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

Canada vs. Mexico, 10:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

How to watch every Nations League semifinal game:

All of this year’s Nations League semifinals will air on Paramount+.

