Company Joins NVIDIA Healthcare & Life Sciences (HCLS) Ecosystem to Advance Global Diagnostic Accessibility and Seeks Partnerships with Global Healthcare Opportunities

YONGIN, South Korea, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Noul Co., Ltd. a Korea-based medical AI company, announced that it presented a poster titled “Bridging Medical Gaps from Malaria to Cancer: On-Device AI Diagnostic Solutions Powered by NVIDIA Jetson” at NVIDIA GTC 2025, the world’s leading AI developer conference. The presentation highlights Noul’s AI-powered diagnostic platform miLab™ CER, an innovative on-device solution for cervical cancer screening.



Noul Showcases AI-Powered Cervical Cancer Cell Screening Technology at NVIDIA GTC 2025

As part of this milestone, Noul has also officially joined the NVIDIA Healthcare & Life Sciences (HCLS) partner ecosystem, expanding its collaboration to advance the role of AI in global healthcare delivery.

The poster presentation addressed diagnostic challenges in underserved regions, emphasizing how miLab, Noul’s AI-embedded, fully automated diagnostic platform, overcomes barriers to access — not only in low- and middle-income countries but also in highly centralized healthcare systems in developed nations. Cervical cancer, which ranks as the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women globally, remains a critical yet preventable disease with limited access to screening in many regions.

“We’re proud to present our AI diagnostic solution for cervical cancer at GTC 2025,” said David Lim, CEO of Noul Inc. “miLab™ is the world’s first commercialized, fully automated digital microscope for real-time, on-site diagnostics without relying on cloud infrastructure. Powered by Noul’s proprietary, cloud-independent diagnostic technology, miLab is poised to significantly enhance global healthcare accessibility.”

Noul’s miLab™ platform is a compact bench-top diagnostic device that automates sample staining, digital imaging, embedded deep learning, and AI-powered result analysis — delivering test results in just 15 minutes. The system is powered by NVIDIA Jetson, which significantly enhances AI inference performance and supports scalable diagnostics across various disease areas.

The cervical cancer solution featured in the presentation, miLab™ CER, was previously recognized by WHO-UNITAID in 2024 as one of the Top 3 global diagnostic products alongside solutions from Roche and Hologic.

GTC 2025, hosted by NVIDIA from March 17–21 in San Jose, California, brings together over 25,000 in-person attendees and more than 300,000 online participants. The event features groundbreaking developments in agentic AI, physical AI, scientific discovery, and accelerated computing. NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang will deliver the keynote highlighting how AI is transforming industries and reshaping the future.

About Noul Co., Ltd.

“Enabling blood and cancer diagnostics anywhere in the world through AI technology.”

Noul Co., Ltd. (376930.KQ) is an on-device AI healthcare company founded in December 2015 with the mission: “We explore global challenges that threaten human health and life, discover novel potential solutions, and realize those possibilities. “ By combining expertise across medical AI, biotechnology, and embedded systems, Noul has commercialized miLab™, the world’s first AI-powered diagnostic lab platform for point-of-care settings.

miLab™ is a fully automated blood and cancer diagnostic solution that delivers lab-grade accuracy and convenience at the point of care. It automates the entire microscopy workflow—from sample preparation and staining to digital imaging and AI analysis—providing precise diagnostic results in under 15 minutes.

Recognized globally for its technological innovation, miLab was featured in the 2022 Unitaid Report as “The Most Advanced Digital Microscope and Fully Integrated Bench-top Platform” for microscopy-based diagnostics. In the 2024 WHO-Unitaid report, Noul’s AI-based cervical cytology product, miLab™ CER, was recommended as one of the Top 3 global solutions for cervical cancer triage diagnostics alongside products from Roche and Hologic.

Backed by strong clinical evidence and technical performance, miLab continues to build global trust. Following the successful launch of its AI-based malaria diagnostic solution, Noul has expanded its product line to include blood cell analysis and cervical cancer screening, accelerating its entry into key global markets. miLab is currently used in 18 countries worldwide by pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, diagnostic labs, and government health institutions.

Noul’s vision is to improve access to healthcare by delivering impactful products and services that can positively influence the lives of over 1 billion people worldwide, particularly in the fields of blood and cancer diagnostics.

Website: https://noul.com

Source