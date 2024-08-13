China International Hardware Show 2024: Exploring Global Supply Chain and Boosting Opportunities

Leading Global Brands Gather for CIHS ： Empowering the Vibrant Chinese Market.

SHANGHAI, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Powered by EISENWARENMESSE – International Hardware Fair, the 21st China International Hardware Show (CIHS) is now geared up to energize the vibrant industry from October 21-23 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, Shanghai, China. Organized by Koelnmesse and China National Hardware Association, this year’s edition is expecting more than 2,800 exhibitors and covering over 120,000 square meters. CIHS is the one-stop B2B platform for industry experts, buyers, visionary leaders, and DIY enthusiasts to tap into the thriving Chinese hardware market. With more than 70,000 visits on the horizon, it is a worth-attend event for professionals seeking to explore new business opportunities in China’s thriving industry.



Thriving trade and bustling crowds at CIHS International Hall

Leading Global Brands Gather for CIHS：Empowering the Vibrant Chinese Market

In 2024, China International Hardware Show once again brings together the leading hardware and tool brands worldwide. Renowned brands such as Great Stars, TDC, Wera Werkzeuge, Wedo Tools, Rosver, and Great Wall Precision from Germany, Italy, ASEAN, Asia-Pacific countries, and China extend their warm welcome to global visitors. Through showcasing their top-tier products, unveiling new offerings, and sharing valuable market insights while establishing extensive networks with global professional buyers, these world-renowned brands demonstrate their unwavering support for the vibrant Chinese market’s full recovery.

CIHS 2024 showcases a comprehensive range of products and solutions, including tools, abrasives, fastening technologies, building hardware, locks, equipment and accessories. It aims to propel the collective development of dual circulation in both the Chinese and global hardware markets, addressing the challenges of a new stage in industrial innovation. In light of the diversified application scenarios and the evolving market demands in the global power tool industry, CIHS is newly introducing two focused segments: the Garden & Outdoor and the Work Safety & Protection this year. Seize this unparalleled opportunity to exhibit and set sights on the future! Stay ahead of industrial changes and engage with distributors, exporters, and wholesalers from the globe.

Concurrent Events and Tailored Trade Activities: Maximizing Innovation and Connectivity

CIHS 2024 will feature a diverse array of concurrent events, including the industry-recognized “Golden Hook“: China Locks and Technological Equipment Design Competition and the CIHS Innovations Award. These accolades assess products, ideas, and solutions with global competitiveness and potential, considering innovation, aesthetics, sustainability, and market validation. These events recognize global innovation technologies and acknowledge companies for their contributions to the industry, shining a spotlight on the boundless potential of technological advancement.

Aiming to provide a rewarding and comprehensive exhibition experience for all visitors, CIHS 2024 offers diverse customized trade activities tailored to the specific needs of professional buyers, industry leaders, and hardware enthusiasts. The upgraded hosted buyer program encompasses business matchmaking sessions, delegation tours, and recommended booth visits. These differentiated solutions are designed to cater to the specific procurement requirements of global buyers across a wide range of product categories and distribution channels.

CIHS 2024 will continue to contribute value-added resources in market expansion, network exploration as well as latest products and innovative technologies trade for both supply and demand in the global hardware industry.

Don’t miss the chance to stay at the forefront of the Chinese industry’s latest trends and opportunities.

See you at Shanghai New International Expo Centre from October 21-23, 2024!

For more information about CIHS 2024, please visit: Official Website

About the Organisers

Koelnmesse – Global Competence in Hardware

Koelnmesse – industry trade fairs for the hardware sector: As a top international trade fair organiser, Koelnmesse is the global market leader in organising events for the hardware/ironware segment. It hosts the leading international event EISENWARENMESSE – International Hardware Fair Cologne at its trade fair grounds in Cologne, where Asia-Pacific Sourcing also showcases products, innovations and trends for homes and gardens from the Far East. In addition to the events at its Cologne headquarters, Koelnmesse is expanding its portfolio internationally in key markets: With the event “El Gran Salón Ferretero” in Colombia, Koelnmesse supports its customers in entering the market in Latin America and the Caribbean. The China International Hardware Show in Shanghai, the International Hardware Fair Italy in Bergamo and the International Hardware Fair India in New Delhi are bespoke events and leading trade fairs for the region with international participation. They create the foundation for sustainable, international business for their participants and bring together supply and demand within the sector with a carefully targeted approach.

www.hardware-worldwide.com

China National Hardware Association

Founded in November 1988, China National Hardware Association is the only national association of hardware manufacturers. It is a social and economic organization with the status of legal person approved by the former Ministry of Light Industry and registered with the Ministry of Civil Affairs. It is composed of key enterprises in the fields of household hardware, tool hardware and building hardware, local hardware associations and institutes engaged in scientific research and design, inspection and testing, education and training. It is a cross-regional, cross-sectoral and cross-ownership industry organization. The association consists of 11 product branches and a professional market committee, including tool hardware, building hardware, household hardware, cooking utensils, locks, gas appliances, range hood, kitchen equipment, stainless steel products, bathrooms, zippers, etc.

www.chinahardware.org.cn

Next Events:

China International Hardware Show, Shanghai, China 21.-23.10.2024

International Hardware Fair India, New Delhi, India 06.-08.12.2024

Asia-Pacific Sourcing, Cologne, Germany 11.-13.03.2025

