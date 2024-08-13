TAIPEI, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GIGABYTE, the world’s leading computer brand, is proud to announce the outstanding achievements of its latest OLED gaming monitors. The AORUS FO32U2P and GIGABYTE MO34WQC2 have both won the prestigious Red Dot Design Award for their exceptional design and functionality. Additionally, models like the AORUS FO32U2 and FO27Q3 have received high praise from IGN, RTINGS, Tom’s Hardware, and other globally renowned media.



GIGABYTE OLED Gaming Monitors Win Red Dot Design Award and Receive Media Acclaim

The FO32U2P earned the esteemed Red Dot Design Award , with the jury praising it for combining groundbreaking features with timeless design. Additionally, the FO32U2P has been named the overall Best 4K Gaming Monitor by Tom’s Hardware, earning their Editor’s Choice award. Tom’s Hardware remarked, “It’s hard to find a ‘bad’ monitor these days, but the FO32U2P does so much right that it stands head and shoulders above similar 4K monitors available on the market.” As the world’s first DP2.1 UHBR20 gaming monitor, it offers up to 80 Gbps of bandwidth without DSC, providing an authentic gaming experience and supporting daisy chain for multi-display setups. Another Red Dot winner, GIGABYTE MO34WQC2, is distinguished for its slightly curved screen and stand that expertly merge technology, form, and functionality from the jury.

The AORUS FO32U2 was named the Best Gaming OLED Monitor by IGN, also receiving their Editor’s Choice award. The AORUS FO27Q3 earned the Best 27-Inch Gaming Monitor title from Rtings in June 2024.

All GIGABYTE OLED monitors feature QD-OLED panels, from 27 to 49 inches, delivering a life-like visual experience with 99% DCI-P3, 1.5M:1 near infinite contrast ratio, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification for superior dark image accuracy. With an ultimate response time and up to 360Hz refresh rate, certain monitors are certified up to the current highest ClearMR 13000 rating by VESA, representing top-tier image quality and minimal blur. Moreover, GIGABYTE OLED Care employs AI-based solutions to minimize OLED burn-in risks, ensuring panel longevity. Most models feature Tactical Switch, which offers quick-access functions for gamers, enhancing gameplay with features like Resolution Switch and Night Vision.

Moreover, the 49-inch AORUS CO49DQ provides the equivalent screen space of two 27-inch 1440p displays side-by-side and a 32:9 aspect ratio, perfect for simulation games and multitasking.

Besides the mentioned models, the GIGABYTE OLED gaming monitor lineup, including the AORUS FO27Q2, FO32U, and GIGABYTE MO34WQC, is available at major retailers. For more information, visit the official website .

