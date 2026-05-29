New Acer Tablets Plus AI and AR Glasses Expand On-the-Go Capabilities

Editor’s Summary

The Acer Iconia Duo S14 is a premium 14.2-inch 2.8K 3:2 OLED tablet powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC and Android 16, designed as the ultimate creative and productivity hub for elite professionals.

is a premium 14.2-inch 2.8K 3:2 OLED tablet powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC and Android 16, designed as the ultimate creative and productivity hub for elite professionals. The Acer Iconia Duo S12 is a 12.2-inch 2.8K 3:2 OLED premium tablet driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC and Android 16, built for digital illustrators, executives, and engineers in a sophisticated aluminum alloy chassis.

is a 12.2-inch 2.8K 3:2 OLED premium tablet driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC and Android 16, built for digital illustrators, executives, and engineers in a sophisticated aluminum alloy chassis. The Acer Iconia Duo D12 is a 12.2-inch entry-level tablet with a 2400×1600 3:2 display and MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, delivering the benefits of the new aspect ratio at a more accessible price point.

is a 12.2-inch entry-level tablet with a 2400×1600 3:2 display and MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, delivering the benefits of the new aspect ratio at a more accessible price point. The Acer AR Vision GR0 glasses deliver immersive augmented reality experiences on the go by connecting with a device, while the Acer GI0 AI glasses provide wireless, hands-free capabilities via a Google Gemini-powered AI voice assistant.

TAIPEI, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Acer today announced a new generation of tablets: the Acer Iconia Duo S14, Iconia Duo S12, and Iconia Duo D12, designed for dual use across media consumption and productivity and debuting Acer’s 3:2 aspect ratio — a golden ratio optimized for both purposes. Along with new tablet lineup, the Acer AR Vision GR0 augmented reality (AR) glasses and the Acer GI0 AI glasses expand mobile experiences beyond the screen.

Powered by the high performance of MediaTek Dimensity and Helio systems-on-a-chip (SoCs), the new generation of Acer Iconia Duo tablets come with up to 10 hours of battery life[1] and a microSD card slot that supports up to 1 TB cards — ideal for expanding storage to house high-resolution creative files and data libraries. All three models offer the options of an Active Stylus, magnetic kickstand, and keyboard to turn the device into a creative studio[2].

Acer Iconia Duo S14: Premium Creative and Productivity Powerhouse

The Acer Iconia Duo S14 (S14-11M) is a premium tablet designed to serve as the ultimate creative and productivity hub for elite professional creativity and secure mobile efficiency. At its center is a grand 14.2-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 2,880 x 1,840 resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio, 91% screen-to-body ratio, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy for smooth, vivid viewing for visually intensive creative tasks[3].

Running on Android 16, the tablet is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC, delivering flagship power and speed for complex multitasking, AI-driven creative tools, and high-performance engineering workflows.

With DisplayPort in and out ports and two USB Type-C ports, the Iconia Duo S14 can seamlessly transform into a professional portable monitor or project work onto larger screens for presenting and collaborating.

A dual camera system featuring a 13 MP focus lens and a 5 MP macro lens allows users to capture intricate details or host crystal-clear video meetings supported by dual-mic technology. Additional premium features include a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button for elevated security, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and quad stereo speakers.

Acer Iconia Duo S12: Sleek Premium Tablet for Creative Professionals

The Acer Iconia Duo S12 (S12-11M) is a more compact, lighter premium tablet crafted for digital illustrators, executives, and engineers, delivering top performance and a professional productivity suite housed in a sophisticated aluminum alloy chassis. Besides the addition of nano texture glass with anti-glare and anti-fingerprint properties, it offers the same 2.8K OLED screen as the Iconia Duo S14 in a 12.2-inch size along with 600 nits of brightness, providing stunning views. In addition, the Iconia Duo S12 model is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC paired with Android 16.

Acer Iconia Duo D12: Capable Tablet for Seamless Creativity and Productivity

The Acer Iconia Duo D12 (D12-11M) brings the productivity and creative benefits of the 3:2 screen to a wider audience at a more accessible price point. Its 12.2-inch display with a 2400 x 1600 resolution and 3:2 aspect ratio supports multi-touch input and a 90 Hz refresh rate for smooth, responsive interactions across creative and productivity tasks. The Iconia Duo D12 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 8 GB of onboard RAM, while a USB Type-C port and microSD card slot provide flexible connectivity and storage expansion options.

Acer AR Vision GR0: Immersive Augmented Reality Glasses for Work and Play

The Acer AR Vision GR0 glasses (GR100F) leverage the processing power of a smartphone, laptop, or other device to activate AR experiences on demand and on the go. By bringing its dual micro OLED FHD screens into a user’s full field of view, the glasses deliver an AR experience comparable to a 172-inch screen viewed from 6 meters away, making it ideal for immersive gaming, AR-enabled work productivity and learning, and adding privacy to work-related viewing in public spaces. It also offers the ability to display both 2D and 3D content sources.

The Acer AR Vision GR0 connects to a host device via a wired connection and is compatible with Android, iOS, and Windows platforms, making it a versatile companion to various devices. Audio is delivered through speakers positioned near the ears for a natural stereo sound effect. Designed for portability and comfort, the glasses weigh just 69 g.

Acer GI0 AI Glasses: Intelligent, Hands-Free Companion for Life on the Go

The Acer GI0 AI glasses (GI100) pair seamlessly with a range of brands and mobile devices to provide wireless, hands-free AI capabilities on the go. Designed for tech enthusiasts, travelers, and on-the-go professionals, the Acer GI0 integrates an AI assistant powered by Google Gemini to deliver voice-activated interaction, real-time image analysis, and instant translation for effortless communication across languages.

A built-in camera enables hands-free photo capture and video recording for documenting experiences and moments, while a voice recording function helps users keep track of conversations and meeting minutes. The Acer GI0 operates in conjunction with the Acer AspireSync companion app on a paired device, supporting both Android and iOS. Connectivity is handled via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, enabling a reliable wireless link to a mobile device.



Price and Availability

The Acer Iconia Duo S14 will be available in North America in September 2026 and in EMEA in Q3’2026.

The Acer Iconia Duo S12 will be available in North America in August 2026 and in EMEA in Q3’2026.

The Acer Iconia Duo D12 will be available in North America in August 2026 and in EMEA in Q3’2026.

The Acer AR Vision GR0 will be available in North America starting at USD 499.99; in EMEA in Q4’2026, starting at EUR 599; and in Australia in Q3’2026, starting at AUD 999.

The Acer GI0 will be available in North America starting at USD 299.99; in EMEA in Q4’2026, starting at EUR 399; and in Australia in Q3’2026, starting at AUD 599.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Specifications

Name Acer Iconia Duo S14 Model S14-11M Operating System Android 16 Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8300 2.2 GHz Octa-Core SoC Memory 8 GB on-board LPDDR5 Storage Up to 256 GB UFS Display 14.2-inch 2880 x 1840 OLED, 400 nits, 3:2 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 100%, with multi-touch Camera 8 MP front,13 MP rear Audio Quad built-in stereo Ports Two USB Type-C, microSD card Battery 38 Wh 10000 mAh 3.8V 2-cell Li-ion, up to 10 hours of battery life Networking Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth® 5.2, GPS Dimensions and Weight 311 (W) x 217.1 (D) x 6.2 (H) mm (12.24 x 8.55 x 0.24 inches), 0.73 KG (1.61 lbs.) Accessories (Optional) Magnetic kickstand, active stylus pen, detachable keyboard

Name Acer Iconia Duo S12 Model S12-11M Operating System Android 16 Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 2.6 GHz Octa-Core SoC Memory 8 GB on-board LPDDR5 Storage Up to 256 GB UFS Display 12.2-inch 2800×1840 OLED, 600 nits, 3:2 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 100%, with multi-touch Camera 8 MP front, 13 MP rear Audio Dual built-in stereo Ports One USB Type-C, microSD card Battery 30.4 Wh 8000 mAh 3.8V 2-cell Li-ion, up to 10 hours of battery life Networking Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth® 5.3, GPS Dimensions and Weight 271.65 (W) x 183.13 (D) x 6.5 (H) mm (10.69 x 7.21 x 0.26 inches), 0.58 kg (1.28 lbs.) Accessories (Optional) Magnetic kickstand, active stylus pen, detachable keyboard

Name Acer Iconia Duo D12 Model D12-11M Operating System Android 16 Processor MediaTek Helio G99 2.2 GHz Octa-Core SoC Memory 8 GB on-board LPDDR4 Storage 128 GB UFS Display 12.2-inch 2400 x 1600 WQXGA, 3:2 aspect ratio, with multi-touch Camera 5 MP front, 8 MP rear Audio Dual built-in stereo Ports One USB Type-C, microSD card Battery 30.4 Wh 8000 mAh 3.8V 2-cell Li-ion, up to 10 hours battery life Networking Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth® 5.2 Dimensions and Weight 277.75 (W) x 191.34 (D) x 7.5 (H) mm (10.94 x 7.53 x 0.3 inches), 0.62 kg (1.37 lbs.) Accessories (Optional) Magnetic kickstand, active stylus pen, detachable keyboard

Name Acer AR Vision GR0 Model GR100F OS Compatibility Android, iOS, Windows Display Two micro OLED, 200 nits, 1920×1080 resolution at 2D, 3840×1080 resolution at 3D, 60 Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 95% color gamut, 24-bit color, 50,000:1 contrast ratio Audio Stereo, one dynamic unit on each side Power Charge 5.5 V 0.85 A Connectivity Wired Controls Swipe brightness, swipe volume Dimensions and Weight IPD: 64 mm, 69 g Sensors 3DoF, accelerometers, proximity, magnetometers Features Detachable light shield, myopia magnetic lens option

Name Acer GI0 Model GI100 AI Model Google Gemini OS Compatibility Android 12 and above, iOS 15 and above Companion App Acer AspireSync Camera 12M; Image: 3024 x 4032; Video:1920 x 1080 at 30 FPS Audio Stereo, one dynamic unit on each side, three microphones Storage 32 GB eMMC Battery 217 mAh Power Charge 5 V 1 A Connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 support Controls Capture button with short press and long press Dimensions and Weight 46 g (frames only) Features Voice AI assistant, status LED, side touchpad, AI translations, AI captions

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world’s top technology companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. The company continues to evolve by embracing innovation across its offerings, which include computers and displays, while branching out to new businesses. Acer is also committed to sustainable growth, exploring new opportunities that align with its environmental and social responsibilities. The Acer Group employs nearly 12,000 employees that contribute to the research, design, marketing, sales and support of products, solutions, and services that break barriers between people and technology. Visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2026 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

[1] Actual battery life may vary considerably by specifications, depending on product model, configuration, applications, power management settings, operating conditions, and features utilized. Performance variation also arises based on components in use, which includes but is not limited to the processor, RAM capacity, storage, display and resolution, etc. [2] Accessories may be sold separately. Please check model and/or region availability. [3] Specifications and AI features may vary depending on the model and region. All models subject to availability.

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