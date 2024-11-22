Cistto’s Global Philanthropic Journey: Protecting Sensitive Skin, Supporting a Healthy Future

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cistto, a sensitive skin care brand originating in China and soon to launch in the North American market, has gained recognition for its products and also for its far-reaching philanthropic vision and actions, demonstrating its corporate responsibility and commitment. Cistto’s charitable initiatives transcend borders, aiming to offer support for populations with sensitive skin in various regions around the world.



Cistto Skincare Plan “Moon Above the Plateau”

Addressing Skin Damage in High-Altitude Regions: The “Moon Above the Plateau” Sensitive Skin Assistance Program

Tibet, with an average altitude of over 4,000 meters, is the highest region on Earth. The area enjoys more than 3,000 hours of sunlight each year, and meteorological data[1] shows that the Tibetan Plateau is also home to the highest levels of UV radiation in the world. Additionally, the region is one of China’s three major windy areas, with strong winds affecting nearly one-fifth of the year. These extreme environmental conditions present significant challenges to skin health. According to estimates[2], around 2 million women in Tibet suffer from various degrees of skin damage, making them one of the most vulnerable populations for sensitive skin worldwide.

Cistto became aware of the sensitive skin issues faced by women in Tibet. The brand, together with its research team, product developers, and external experts and testing agencies, visited the Tibetan Plateau to study the causes of high-altitude sensitive skin problems and provide skin improvement assistance for local women. Through field research and studies, Cistto gained a deeper understanding of the lifestyle and skincare habits of high-altitude women, collecting skin samples for analysis through third-party testing agencies to compare data between high-altitude and mainland skin, thereby identifying the root causes and enriching its sensitive skin database.

On International Women’s Day, Cistto launched the “Moon Above the Plateau” Sensitive Skin Assistance Program, aimed at providing comprehensive skin care support for women in high-altitude regions. Cistto’s official accounts on various platforms opened up a channel for Tibetan women with sensitive skin to apply for assistance. In addition, Cistto waived shipping fees for remote areas in Tibet and continued to raise awareness about the causes of sensitive skin in high-altitude areas, promoting scientific skincare knowledge.

Global Expansion of Philanthropic Efforts: A Continuing Corporate Commitment to Social Good

The “Moon Above the Plateau” Sensitive Skin Assistance Program is just the beginning.

As the brand expands internationally, Cistto’s philanthropic efforts will extend beyond China, with plans to launch similar initiatives in the U.S. and other regions, addressing the skin health needs of different environments. The brand will tailor its philanthropic programs to local conditions, assisting people with sensitive skin caused by various factors. By collaborating with local charitable organizations, Cistto will establish a broader support network, further advancing the scientific education and dissemination of skincare knowledge.

Cistto believes that only through continuous effort and innovation can the brand fulfill its mission of “bringing visible change to the skin.” This global philanthropic initiative reflects Cistto’s deep understanding of skin health and demonstrates the brand’s commitment to global social responsibility.

Official website: https://cistto.us/

