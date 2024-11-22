Saturday, November 23, 2024
Urgent recall issued for portable DVD players sold at JB Hi-Fi due to fire risk

A portable DVD player sold at JB Hi-Fi stores across the country is being urgently recalled due to concerns that its battery could overheat and catch fire.

Product Safety Australia issued the recall after receiving a report of an incident, warning that the issue poses a serious risk of injury, death or property damage.

The Blaupunkt dual screen portable DVD players have been recalled.
The Blaupunkt dual screen portable DVD players affected by the recall have the serial numbers AGL37790001 to AGL37791000 and were sold between January 1 2024 and October 7 2024.

Customers have been urged to stop using the product immediately and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

