City Beach taps Andisor to Transform Supplier Management and Enhance their Customers’ Experience

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Surf consumers across the nation set to benefit from Australian innovation in procurement technology



Tom Macdonald (Andisor), Van Chaudhry (Andisor), Katie Derrett (NORA), Troy Elliott (City Beach)

City Beach, a national surf and lifestyle retail leader, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Andisor, a cutting-edge buying technology platform specialising in buying and procurement management solutions. This strategic collaboration is set to enhance City Beach’s operational efficiency and elevate the customer experience by streamlining the way the company manages its suppliers and data flow.

City Beach is renowned for its commitment to delivering the latest beach and streetwear trends to its customers. With an experienced and savvy team at the helm, the company has continuously sought new ways to improve its assortment and respond swiftly to customer needs. By tapping into Andisor’s state-of-the-art platform, City Beach aims to digitise its supplier management processes, ensuring a more agile and responsive supply chain, thereby improving the product mix for their consumers.

Troy Elliott, Head of Operations at City Beach, stated, “Partnering with Andisor is an exciting step for us. Their platform will not only improve our supplier and data management, but will also empower our buying team to focus on what we do best—providing our customers with the best fashion and lifestyle products. We’re committed to staying at the forefront of retail, and this collaboration will help us sharpen our assortment and enhance our offering.”

Andisor’s platform offers a buyer-friendly interface that simplifies the complexities of supplier relationships, product data management, and process automation. By integrating product data and fostering seamless communication, Andisor enables brands and retailers to collaborate more effectively with a clearer view of the buying cycle, improved inventory management, and a more organised procurement experience for buying teams.

Vandana Chaudhry, CEO at Andisor, remarked, “We are thrilled to partner with City Beach. Their dedication to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to empower businesses through technology. We believe that this partnership will benefit City Beach and enhance the relationships with their top-tier suppliers, driving collaboration and margin growth for both City Beach and their suppliers.”

Andisor’s innovative platform is not just powering efficiency for City Beach’s internal sourcing team; it’s empowering their supplier community by fostering closer collaboration and streamlined outcomes.

Says Katie Derrett of NORA, “We love connecting great businesses and partners, and we’re thrilled to be a part of this success story. Andisor is a valued member of our network, and we’re excited to see the positive impact it will have on Australia’s retail landscape. “

Peter Venter, former COO of Brand Collective and lead partner at LINQ RETAIL added “Andisor fills a vital gap in retail tech, seamlessly integrating with existing ERP systems and empowering retailers with advanced data alignment and sharing capabilities.”

Andisor is helping City Beach and its suppliers grow together, driving margins, and deepening collaboration. This partnership is setting a new standard in retail—efficient, connected, and focused on what matters most: the customer.

About Andisor

Andisor is on a mission to connect and simplify B2B infrastructure around the world. Based in Melbourne, this is true Australian innovation helping Australian brick and mortar retailers become more agile and consumer-centric in the face of stiff global competition.

Multi-brand retail buying is a trillion-dollar exercise bogged down in outdated processes from the 80s, bleeding billions into patchwork solutions.

Andisor’s is a bulk procurement tool, which centralises data and order decision-making, and backs it up with seamless execution, fundamentally transforming the retail buying exercise and adding millions of dollars to the bottomline.

For more information visit https://www.andisor.com

About City Beach

City Beach, established in 1985, has evolved into Australia’s premier destination for surf, skate, and street fashion. With a robust online presence and numerous retail locations nationwide, we offer an extensive range of apparel, accessories, and equipment from leading brands. Our commitment to delivering the latest trends and exceptional customer service has solidified our reputation as a beloved surf retailer among Australians. We continue to foster a vibrant community that embodies the dynamic and adventurous spirit of youth culture.

For more information visit https://www.citybeach.com.au

Source