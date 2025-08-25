Coveted terrace jumps $1.35m in three years, capturing $7m sale

Excitement filled Paddington in Sydney’s east as a striking four-bedroom terrace went under the hammer, drawing a crowd of more than 40 groups. The atmosphere was buzzing at 13 Paddington Street from the outset, with two active bidders quickly locking horns. Their determination held the audience captive, creating a palpable sense of theatre that lasted until the final moments.

Bidding stalled at the top end, forcing negotiations that ultimately delivered a $7 million sale. The outcome represented a significant uplift from the property’s previous sale in 2022 for $5.65 million, underscoring the enduring demand for quality terraces in Paddington’s blue-chip pockets.

The residence itself offered the versatility that buyers crave in the inner east. Set on a deep 190sqm block with rear lane access and an oversized garage, the home combined traditional charm with modern liveability. Oversized lounge and dining rooms warmed by fireplaces flowed into a gourmet kitchen with a stainless island, while glass doors opened to a private vine-wrapped courtyard. Four light-filled bedrooms, three with balconies, provided flexibility for families, complemented by a skylit master suite and an adaptable upper retreat or study.

Ben Collier, listing agent from The Agency, said the campaign highlighted the scarcity of prestige terraces in the suburb. “There was a real buzz in the air. The crowd was captivated throughout, and you could feel how prized this location is,” he said.

Sydney hosted 731 auctions this week, up from 705 last week and the busiest since late June when 771 were recorded. Preliminary figures show 79 percent returned a successful result, according to Cotality (formerly corelogic), the strongest outcome since early April last year at 81.6 percent.

Five way bidding battle tops street comps with $1.24 million sale

The energy was palpable at 2 Blossom Street in Melbourne’s Mitcham, where a lively crowd gathered as five bidders battled for a family-friendly home with style and convenience baked in.

Over 150 groups streamed through the property during a four-week campaign, drawn by its polished presentation, prime corner position and coveted school zoning. Renovated a decade ago and meticulously maintained since, the three-bedroom home delivered the right mix of modern updates and easy-living charm, with polished floorboards, a Smeg-appointed kitchen and light-filled interiors.

Two bids into the competition set the home officially on market. From there, bids quickly surged, driving the final sale price to $1.24 million, smashing a nearby comp that sold for $865,000 and underlining the premium attached to the block’s street frontage.

Ray White listing agent Danny Zhang said the result reflected both the home’s appeal and broader buyer sentiment. “This was the vendor’s first home,” said Zhang . “Now they’re upsizing. The home’s condition is excellent, and they’ve looked after it really well. It ticked a lot of boxes for first-home buyers, especially those looking to get into a good area.”

For the winning bidders, moving from Melbourne’s northern suburbs, the local education options proved decisive. A fresh rate cut added urgency, with every party inspecting multiple times before the big day. “You could really feel the competition,” Zhang said.

Melbourne saw 1,017 auctions this week, the busiest since mid-June when 1,018 were recorded, according to Cotality (formerly corelogic). Preliminary results show a 75.4 percent clearance rate, almost identical to last week’s 75.5 percent, marking the seventeenth week in a row above 70 percent.

From house number to hammer price. 30 bids drive sale past $500k

At 385 Raglan Parade, a much-loved family home in central Warrnambool, Victoria, bidding began with a striking gesture. The opening bid matched the house number itself, entering at $385,000.

Ray White listing agent Monique Brooks said the auction started quietly with a single registered bidder before a sudden surge of energy shifted the tempo. “Three new unregistered bidders appeared just before the start, taking the tally to four, and from there 30 bids were exchanged,” she said.

One buyer fell away, unable to meet the raises, but three determined bidders pushed the price higher with each call. The crowd watched as the momentum built until a local family secured the keys at $532,000.

Brooks said the home’s story added an emotional layer to the contest. Sold as a deceased estate, the property’s warm character and unbeatable position near the CBD, Warrnambool’s beaches and the Fletcher Jones Garden created both nostalgia and opportunity.

The three bedroom home sits on a 190 square metre parcel with built-in robes, a fresh gas cooktop, two split systems and original features carefully maintained. Convenience proved a strong lure, with schools, shops and the foreshore all just minutes away.

The sale reinforced demand for well-positioned investments in Warrnambool, with the winning bidders planning to hold the property as part of their portfolio.

“From one registered bidder to four and thirty bids later, it was a great auction,” Brooks said.

