‘My feet never hurt’: Podiatrists love these slip-on sneakers, and they’re down to $30

Late summer means making the most of our time outside. For some of us, that means time for walking. Lots more walking means some very, very sore feet … unless you’ve got the right shoes. If it’s been a while since you treated yourself to some new kicks, now is a great time to step up (heh) your footwear game. Well, guess what? Amazon shoppers are raving about Akk Memory Foam Walking Shoes — they’ve received over 15,000 five-star ratings (that’s more than 30,000 happy feet)! With lots of colors to choose from and options for both regular and wide widths, there’s almost certainly an option with your name on ’em. Two more reasons to grab a pair? Podiatrists love them and they can be had right now for as little as $30 ahead of Labor Day.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Walking shoes can cost up to $150 (about what you’ll pay for popular but pricey Hokas), so it’s hard to say no to a quality shoe that’s $30. Note that the prices differ by color and size, but they won’t vary wildly for these beauties — they’re a small price to pay for pain-free strolls around the neighborhood.

Why do I need this? 🤔

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get moving in the right direction is supportive footwear.

Yahoo Life asked a pro exactly why these sneakers feel like magic. “They’re accommodative, meaning they allow the foot and the ankle to move in almost any direction that weight bearing permits,” explained Dr. Rock G. Positano, director of the Non-Surgical Foot and Ankle Service at Hospital for Special Surgery’s Joe DiMaggio Heel Pain Center in New York City.

But these shoes aren’t just for exercise. With soft, comfy uppers, they’re also fantastic for errands and yard work — whatever your day has in store. Support matters all the time, according to the pros.

“During the pandemic, we noticed a dramatic increase in foot and ankle disorders due to barefoot walking in the home,” says Positano. “As comfortable as it may seem, walking barefoot increases the amount of stress that the foot must absorb.” Remember: “The feet — and mainly the heel and plantar fascia — are the major shock absorbers for the body.”

Cloud-like comfort just got a little more affordable. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

As Positano put it, “The feet are the body’s Michelin tires. And the last thing you want is for your foot to become a flat tire.” At the risk of torturing the good doc’s metaphor: These are the shoes to keep those tires properly inflated.

Pros 👍

“I fell in love with these shoes,” said one fan. “Easy on, easy off, I work on my feet for 12-plus hours a day, it feels like you are walking on a cloud. I use these primarily for nursing at my job. … I just ordered my third pair, I have used the same pair for over a year and they look and feel barely worn. … And they breathe so well, no more damp socks.”

Another chimed in: “I read all the reviews before I bought them, and they were all true! They’re so comfortable!! They’re breathable and look really good. My feet feel so good even after walking and standing all day!”

Said a third: “My back issues require that I have great support in my shoes so I generally stay away from slip-ons- these are so comfortable, so supportive and shockingly (because it’s usually impossible to get comfort and style) very good looking.”

Cons 👎

If you have any mobility issues, take note: You may need to bend over to get these shoes on, reviewers caution.

“Love how they feel. Very comfortable,” reported one shopper, before warning: “They are slip-ons, but not without using your hands, if that is what you are looking for.”

“They aren’t fully a slip-on,” agreed this reviewer. “I still had to use my hands, but they are comfortable. For the price, they really are a decent shoe.”