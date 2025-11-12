Coway’s Airmega 350 Arrives in Australia with All-New HyperVortex™ Filtration System

– The latest addition to Coway’s leading Airmega lineup combines powerful performance with quiet operation, ideal for larger spaces

SYDNEY, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Coway, South Korea’s leading wellness tech company, has announced the expansion of its award-winning lineup of air purifiers with the launch of the Airmega 350 in Australia. Featuring a sleek, cylindrical design, the Airmega 350 delivers powerful, premium air purification performance ideal for larger home and office spaces.



The Airmega 350 provides air purification in spaces up to 182m² in just 60 minutes while operating as quietly as 21.6dB, offering both strength and serenity. At its core is Coway’s state-of-the-art HyperVortex™ system, an innovative filtration process that optimises airflow and minimises noise through three proprietary technologies:

Eagle Vane Design : Aerodynamic blades, inspired by eagle wings, create controlled vortices for stable airflow in order to improve efficiency.

: Aerodynamic blades, inspired by eagle wings, create controlled vortices for stable airflow in order to improve efficiency. Vortex Generator Fan : Precision-engineered blades maximise airflow through enhanced air circulation.

: Precision-engineered blades maximise airflow through enhanced air circulation. Dimple Duct Technology: Duct holes resembling the dimples on golf balls reduce air resistance, allowing for smoother air intake and reduced subsequent air loss.

Equipped with an advanced 3-in-1 filtration system, the Airmega 350 combines a vacuumable pre-filter, an activated carbon filter and a HEPA filter to remove 99.999% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.01 microns, including pollen, pollutants and other allergens. The latest addition to the Airmega lineup also eliminates over 99% of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and reduces household odours and fumes.

Designed for both style and simplicity, the Airmega 350 is equipped with an array of leading features and functionalities, such as:

Real-Time Air Quality Indicator (AQI) : Continuously tracking air quality and detecting particles as small as PM10, the Indicator’s colour-coded LED ring changes to indicate air quality levels: Good (Blue), Moderate (Green), Unhealthy (Yellow) and Very Unhealthy (Red).

: Continuously tracking air quality and detecting particles as small as PM10, the Indicator’s colour-coded LED ring changes to indicate air quality levels: Good (Blue), Moderate (Green), Unhealthy (Yellow) and Very Unhealthy (Red). Smart Auto & Sleep Modes : Not only able to automatically adjust fan speed based on real-time air quality, the air purifier’s built-in light sensor dims the display in low-light conditions and activates Sleep Mode for undisturbed rest.

: Not only able to automatically adjust fan speed based on real-time air quality, the air purifier’s built-in light sensor dims the display in low-light conditions and activates Sleep Mode for undisturbed rest. User-Friendly Maintenance : The anti-dust grill, made with anti-static resin, prevents buildup on the intake grill, while filters can be easily replaced via the side panel without the need to move or flip the unit.

: The anti-dust grill, made with anti-static resin, prevents buildup on the intake grill, while filters can be easily replaced via the side panel without the need to move or flip the unit. Intuitive Touchscreen Control Panel: The control panel provides users with direct access to key functions such as the timer, mute, night light and control panel lock.

Available in beige and white, the Airmega 350 is capable of complementing any modern interior, blending elegant design with advanced performance.

To celebrate its launch, Coway is offering a special Black Friday & Cyber Monday promotion on Amazon Australia. From November 18 to December 1, the Airmega 350 will be available to Australians at a 30% discount.

To learn more about or to purchase the Airmega 350, visit Amazon Australia.

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, the “Best Life Solution Company,” is a leading environmental home appliances company making people’s lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. BEREX, the company’s sleep & wellness brand, aims to improve the quality of life through cutting-edge mattresses and massage chairs. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. In 2025, the company launched Coway Life Solution, a premium elder care platform offering personalized care solutions tailored to different life stages. For more information, please visit https://au.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.