Infrastructure the ‘biggest concern’ given robust domestic and inbound travel: Philippine Airlines

Richard Nuttal from Philippine Airlines also talks about fleet expansion and supply chain issues, as well as how the carrier navigates weather disruptions, given typhoons and storms in the region.
03:52
3 hours ago
Share
Richard Nuttal from Philippine Airlines also talks about fleet expansion and supply chain issues, as well as how the carrier navigates weather disruptions, given typhoons and storms in the region.
03:52
3 hours ago
Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.
Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au
© Blog Chicks 2024