Creativity 2030 • 5th International Forum Held in Beijing

Exploring New Pathways for the Development of "AI + Culture"

BEIJING, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — On March 27, the Creativity 2030 • 5th International Forum was held in Shougang Park, Beijing. This forum, jointly organized by the International Centre for Creativity and Sustainable Development under the auspices of UNESCO and the UNESCO Regional Office for East Asia, focused on the theme of "AI + Culture: Empowering Sustainable Development." It brought together over 150 participants, including leaders of international organizations, experts, scholars, and representatives from the business sector across more than 10 countries and regions worldwide, as well as government officials, enterprises, institutions, and academic representatives from over 20 cities across China. Participants engaged in multifaceted dialogues and exchanges on topics including the preservation of cultural expression diversity in the AI era, as well as the transformation and sustainable development of creative industries.

This is the first "AI + Culture" themed forum held by UNESCO in China. During the forum, the UNESCO Regional Office for East Asia officially announced the launch of the "2026-2027 TechCul Dialogues: AI + Culture in East and Southeast Asia." The "2025 Cases on Protecting and Promoting the Diversity of Cultural Expressions in the Digital Environment," organized by the International Centre for Creativity and Sustainable Development under the auspices of UNESCO, were simultaneously released.

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