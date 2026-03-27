Smartee Denti-Technology Expands Southeast Asian Footprint with Strategic Launch in Malaysia, Empowering Clinicians with AI-Driven Orthodontics

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Smartee Denti-Technology, a global innovator in clear aligner solutions, has officially announced its strategic entry into Malaysia. The milestone was marked by a specialized full-day clinical conference at Hilton Kuala Lumpur on March 16, gathering over 70 dental professionals, including orthodontic specialists, general practitioners, and university faculty members from across the country.

This launch marks a significant step in Smartee’s strategy to deepen its presence in one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic and rapidly evolving orthodontic markets.



Smartee Denti-Technology Launches in Malaysia

Aligning with Malaysia’s Evolving Orthodontic Landscape

Smartee’s entry comes at a time of significant growth in Malaysia’s clear aligner sector. This growth is primarily driven by increasing public awareness of dental hygiene, dental aesthetics, rising disposable incomes, and rapid technological advancements in clear aligner therapy.

In key urban centers such as Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Johor Bahru, invisible orthodontics has gained substantial traction. Consumers are actively seeking discreet, efficient alternatives to traditional braces, creating a strong demand for predictable and advanced clear aligner therapies.



Speaker: Dr. Vicente Torres

Clinical Excellence: Redefining the Standard of Care

To address the high clinical standards of local practitioners, Dr. Vicente Torres led a rigorous, full-day curriculum showcasing Smartee’s comprehensive ecosystem, including the Smartee GS, α (Alpha), GE, Teen, and Kinder series.

Moving beyond basic teeth alignment, the sessions provided a deep dive into advanced biomechanics. Dr. Torres highlighted Smartee’s capabilities in precise root control, torque customization, and seamless integration with TADs (Temporary Anchorage Devices). He also demonstrated how proprietary AI-driven tools within the SmarteeCheck software—such as Live 3D and Live Update—enable real-time alignment design and 3D modifications. This ensures that AI accelerates treatment planning while keeping the ultimate treatment control firmly in the clinician’s hands.

A major highlight was the exploration of treatment predictability. By outlining clear clinical protocols across the sagittal, vertical, and transverse planes, and defining specific treatment limits based on age, bone biology, and malocclusion types, the curriculum equipped Malaysian clinicians with the exact knowledge needed to set realistic expectations and deliver biologically sound outcomes.

A Strategic, Long-Term Commitment to Malaysia



Attendees at the event

The enthusiastic engagement from Malaysian clinicians confirmed a market readiness for deeper, more sophisticated orthodontic partnerships.

Smartee’s expansion into Malaysia is a long-term strategic commitment. Supported by a network of over 99,000 partner doctors across 57 countries and four global production bases (including state-of-the-art facilities in China and Spain), the company brings decades of R&D expertise and intelligent manufacturing capabilities to the local market.

"Smartee is committed to being a true, long-term partner for clinicians here in Malaysia," commented Mr. Garie Zhou, Director of International Business and Business Development at Smartee. "We bring not just advanced aligner products, but the clinical depth, rigorous biomechanical logic, and continuous educational support that this maturing market demands. Our ultimate goal is to empower practitioners to deliver predictable, efficient treatment results, and together, raise the standard of dental health across this dynamic region."

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