Crepey skin, begone! The best tightening creams on sale at Amazon start at $9

There are so many things I love about getting older and, at 51, I’m mostly comfortable with my age. Still, the crepey neck skin and droopy eyelids that come with aging can still make me feel self-conscious. And I’m not alone. Over the years, everyone’s skin loses moisture, collagen and laxity, but for women, this process is exacerbated by hormonal fluctuations that occur during menopause. This means — you guessed it — deeper wrinkles, looser skin and overall sagging. In the modern age, there are loads of ways to address a lack of skin firmness in a dermatologist’s office, a plastic surgeon’s operating room or even at home with an LED face mask. But, if you’re strapped for cash or don’t want to go under the knife, the best place to start is with consistent use of a high-quality firming cream made for your particular needs. And, while many of the best skin-tightening creams will cost you more than a night’s stay in a 5-star resort, the truth is there are plenty of perfectly good lotions and potions on Amazon that will get the job done for a whole lot less. Will any give you the same firming result as a facelift? No. But will they make your skin look tighter, brighter and healthier overall? For sure, yes.

Quick Overview

The following are some of the best skin-tightening creams you can find on a budget — for necks, eyes, jowls, chests and everything in between. Best of all, these tried and trusted items are all currently on sale. At these prices, you can afford to try out a few.

Gold Bond This is the cream you want if you’re, like, “I think tightening creams are BS but I also want to believe they are true because I currently hate my neck.” The Gold Bond firming cream is no frills but gets the job done (the job being tighter jowls and a less reptilian neck). The formula is lightweight and on the thin side but the product absorbs well and is gentle enough not to irritate sensitive skin. Note: You’ll need to use it consistently for about a month to see results, and it won’t, of course, magically make you appear 25, but at $9 for this ample size, this product is one of those that’s worth a go. $9 at Amazon

StriVectin Strivectin has been in the prestige skin-care game for decades, and over the years the brand has built a reputation for thoughtfully formulated anti-aging products made with the highest-quality ingredients. This popular, dermatologist-recommended tightening cream was specifically created to address the slack, sagging skin on the neck — an area that loses collagen and fatty tissue faster than the face. It’s thick and emollient and really sinks into neck skin without pulling or feeling at all sticky. This is a luxurious product that helps with crepey texture and to reduce the appearance of “tech neck” lines. $11 at Amazon

Derma E I’ve been loving this extra-firming eye cream from Derma E, a truly quality brand that makes natural, vegan and cruelty-free products that won’t cost you a week’s pay. Made of skin-revitalizing ingredients like copper peptides and plant stem cells, it’s clinically proven to improve elasticity, firmness and lighten a darker under-eye skin tone. I especially like it for my upper eyelids, where I’ve seen a noticeable difference in improved texture over just a few weeks. More than 1,600 5-star reviewers also praise its lifting and tightening merits, calling it: “A miracle for your eyes—no time travel required!” $14 at Amazon

RoC If you’re looking for all-over tightening, brightening, hydrating, complexion-smoothing night cream for face, neck and decolleté, you can’t do much better than this clinically proven version by trusted brand RoC — especially at this price point. The popular cream is non-greasy and non-comedogenic and beloved by both dermatologists and celebrities alike (Sarah Jessica Parker is a fan). And, according to the more than 6,000 5-star reviews, ordinary folks are all over it, too: “I’m in my 70’s and this cream has been my go-to for years. It works on my skin!“ $21 at Amazon

Olay Would Drew Barrymore steer you wrong? The actress/talk show host is just one of thousands of fans of Olay’s tried-and-true classic products, which include this coveted sculpting cream. The key here is hydration: So much of face and neck aging — including crepey skin — is caused by a loss of moisture, and this thick, almost viscous cream begins to add it back upon first use. It’s infused with concentrated, moisturizing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, amino-peptides and vitamin B3, all of which help plump skin and reduce the signs of wrinkling and sagging. Women over 60 especially love this drugstore staple, proclaiming: “Great help for moisturizing, I will be 73 this month and, believe me, it really helps keep the wrinkles controlled by plumping up my skin.” $25 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

View comments

Source