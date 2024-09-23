Hot travel spot could see new tourist tax as number of travelers increases

The Scottish Highlands is the latest popular destination that might soon have a tourist tax.

In May, Members of the Scottish Parliament passed legislation that allows local authorities in Scotland the ability to introduce a tourist tax on visitors staying in overnight accommodation.

The Highland Council will be the next agency to decide what a tourist tax would look like in its region.

In 2023, 794,000 Americans visited Scotland, according to visitscotland.org.

The Highland Council has “agreed to the principle of implementing a visitor levy in Highland as a means of securing investment for the sector and helping Highland become more resilient and sustainable.”

Highland had nearly 7 million visitors in 2022, according to the government agency’s site.

Councilor Ken Gowans noted in the “Sustainable Tourism Strategy” proposal that the tourism industry has seen incredible growth.

“Yet, welcoming so many visitors puts huge pressure on certain areas and our basic infrastructure and services and requires significant investment and strong partnership working,” he said.

Gowans added, “We need to consider the opportunities that will be made possible with the introduction of the Visitor Levy, and also the need for us all to [maximize] our energy and resources, to drive positive change that will safeguard this growing sector for the future.”

The decision will reportedly come this fall. If implemented, The Highlands would join the growing list of destinations taxing visitors to curb overtourism.

Officials in Venice, Italy, initiated a pilot program to charge day-trippers an entry fee to reduce the influx on peak days, while officials in Greece are planning to impose a tax for cruise ship visitors who are traveling to Mykonos, Fox News Digital reported.

Fox News Digital reached out to The Highlands Council for comment.

