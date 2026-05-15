CSTS Enterprises Launches “Generation C” Initiative — A Ground‑Breaking International Football Extravaganza, Debuting This May in Hunan, China

HONG KONG, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — CSTS Enterprises ("CSTS") today announced the official launch of "Generation C" ("Gen C"), a unique initiative representing a pioneering public-private partnership designed to inspire and nurture youth sports talent, strengthen grassroots football, connect East and West, and promote ‘Pro-Am’ engagement globally.

In collaboration with the Hunan government, Generation C will make its debut late May this year with major events in Yongzhou (永州) and Xiangtan (湘潭). The initiative aims to bring world-class football and international sporting culture to central China.

As a highlight of the program, CSTS will bring a team of elite players from Barcelona, Spain to Hunan to compete in exhibition matches hosted in the two cities, creating unforgettable live sporting experiences for football fans across the province and nationwide.

Headlining and playing in these events are two iconic former FC Barcelona stars and international football legends: Rivaldo and Saviola.

Rivaldo Vítor Borba Ferreira (Brazil) is one of football’s most celebrated attacking midfielders and forwards. Renowned for his extraordinary technique, creativity, and lethal left foot, Rivaldo starred for FC Barcelona from 1997 to 2002, scoring over 100 goals and leading the club to multiple domestic titles. His career includes winning the Ballon d’Or in 1999 (awarded to FIFA’s World Player of the Year), as well as lifting the 2002 FIFA World Cup with Brazil. Rivaldo remains synonymous with spectacular goals, flair, and leadership at the highest level of the game.

Javier Pedro Saviola Fernández (Argentina), affectionately known as "El Conejo" ("The Rabbit"), is remembered for his pace, agility, and instinctive finishing. Joining FC Barcelona as a young sensation from River Plate in Argentina, Saviola played for the club from 2001 to 2007, scoring more than 70 goals in La Liga. An Olympic Gold Medalist in 2004, Saviola also represented Real Madrid during his storied career and is listed in Pelé’s FIFA 100 of the greatest living footballers.

Together, Rivaldo and Saviola stand as enduring icons of FC Barcelona‘s golden early-2000s era. Their overlapping tenures at the club epitomize a legendary generation of attacking brilliance and flair. Their participation in Generation C underscores the project’s strong ambition and international stature, while further elevating the global profile of CSTS.

Through Generation C, CSTS and its local & regional partners aim to foster impactful cultural exchange, elevate local sporting engagement, and create lasting opportunities for youth sports development across Hunan. Beyond exhibition matches, the initiative will serve as an enduring platform for inspiration, bringing world-class sports role models closer to local communities in the region and showcasing the unifying power of football.



Invitational team uniform (Generation C)

About CSTS Enterprises

CSTS Enterprises is a content and IP-driven integrated media, entertainment, sports, and travel technology group. At its core, the company creates unique, high-impact content and leverages world-class intellectual properties to connect global opportunities with local and regional audiences. CSTS partners with leading international IPs and premier sporting and entertainment events, including FIFA World Cup and Formula 1 to deliver authentic, compelling experiences.

CSTS brings together experiential tourism, integrated marketing, data and technology to create connected, end-to-end experiences. By combining industry expertise with smart digital capabilities, the company helps simplify travel, improve efficiency and deliver brand impact. With a collaborative and forward-looking approach, CSTS supports clients in navigating an increasingly dynamic global business landscape, turning complex challenges into seamless, scalable solutions.

For more information, visit us at csts-enterprises.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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