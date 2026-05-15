SwitchBot Launches Lock Vision Series, the World’s First Smart Deadbolt Locks with 3D Structured-Light Facial Recognition

TOKYO, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — SwitchBot, a leading provider of smart home automation and embodied AI products, today announced the launch of the SwitchBot Lock Vision Series in North America, consisting of SwitchBot Lock Vision and SwitchBot Lock Vision Pro.



SwitchBot Lock Vision Series

Designed to elevate smart home entry, the Lock Vision Series is the world’s first smart deadbolt lock equipped with advanced 3D structured-light faiacial recognition technology, delivering faster, safer, and more effortless unlocking for modern households.

Inspired by the same core technology used in flagship smartphones, the Lock Vision Series projects over 20,000 infrared points to create highly accurate 3D facial maps capable of millimeter-level recognition. The system unlocks doors in under one second while effectively resisting spoofing attempts using photos or videos. Unlike traditional fingerprint-based solutions, the technology works reliably even when users are wearing glasses, hats, wigs, or makeup.

Smarter, Hands-Free Unlocking for Every Household

The Lock Vision Series offers multiple unlock methods, including 3D facial recognition, app control, NFC cards, passwords, voice assistants, smartwatch control, auto-unlock via geo-fencing, and physical keys.

SwitchBot Lock Vision Pro further expands biometric access with contactless palm vein recognition and semiconductor fingerprint unlocking. Using near-infrared sensing technology, palm vein recognition enables users to unlock doors without touching the device, even when hands are wet, dirty, or difficult to scan with conventional fingerprint readers.

By storing all biometric information locally with AES-128 encrypted communication, the Lock Vision Series prioritizes both privacy and security.

Built for Long-Term Reliability

To reduce concerns around battery anxiety and lockouts, the Lock Vision Series features SwitchBot’s DualPower™ and DualBackup™ systems. A built-in 10,000mAh rechargeable battery can power the lock for up to 12 months on a single charge under typical usage conditions, while an additional CR123A backup battery provides up to 500 emergency unlocks. In emergency situations, users can also temporarily power the device via the USB-C emergency power port (the port provides temporary power and does not charge the lock).

To further improve power efficiency, the lock utilizes mmWave radar detection, activating biometric recognition only when someone approaches the door. The SwitchBot app also provides real-time battery monitoring and low-battery notifications.

Matter-over-WiFi Connectivity Without a Hub

The Lock Vision Series supports Matter-over-WiFi, allowing users to connect directly with supported smart home ecosystems without requiring an additional Matter-enabled hub. The locks are designed to work with Apple Home and integrate naturally with the broader SwitchBot ecosystem*.

When paired with other SwitchBot products, the Lock Vision Series enables expanded smart home experiences. Combined with the SwitchBot Smart Video Doorbell, users can monitor activity outside the door, remotely unlock for visitors, and automate entry workflows. With Wallet Finder Card integration, users can also use the tracking card as an NFC key for unlocking the door.

*Users are not able to access/retrieve/manage any biometric information on any third-party platforms, as all the biometric information is stored locally

Secure, Durable, and Designed for Real Homes

The Lock Vision Series incorporates a six-tier security protection system covering alarm security, locking security, unlocking security, communication security, storage security, and power security. Features include tamper alerts, forced unlock protection, emergency SOS fingerprint recognition, remote unlock confirmation, and automatic lockout after repeated failed verification attempts.

The series is also rated IP65 for water and dust resistance, helping ensure reliable performance in various weather conditions. Designed for broad compatibility with most deadbolt locks, the Lock Vision Series can be installed in approximately 15 minutes using only a screwdriver.

Pricing and Availability

SwitchBot Lock Vision series will be available through the SwitchBot Amazon US & CA (coming soon) and official SwitchBot website, with an MSRP starting at USD 169.99 / CAD 229.99.

For more information, please visit SwitchBot’s official website and follow SwitchBot on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Kit: SwitchBot Lock Vision Series

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