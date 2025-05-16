Daredevil to swim shark-filled waters in celebration of ‘Jaws’ 50th anniversary

A daring endurance swimmer is taking it to the next level as a tribute to the 50th anniversary of the film “Jaws.”

Lewis Pugh, 55, will be swimming 62 miles around the island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts with the water temperature predicted to be 47 degrees.

“On this swim, it’s very different: We’re just talking about sharks all the time,” Pugh told The Associated Press (AP).

He said that he plans on wearing his usual swimming uniform, which is not a wetsuit. Rather, he’ll be wearing just trunks, a cap and goggles, he said.

The daredevil has gone swimming near glaciers and volcanoes, as well as among hippos, crocodiles and polar bears.

Pugh said his goal is to raise awareness of the need to protect sharks and to change public perception of the mighty fish.

The American Association for the Advancement of Science estimates about 274,000 sharks are killed globally each day.

Pugh said the popular 1975 movie “Jaws” showcased sharks as “villains, as cold-blooded killers.”

He told AP, “It was a film about sharks attacking humans and for 50 years, we have been attacking sharks … It’s completely unsustainable. It’s madness. We need to respect them.”

He added, “We need to protect life in our oceans — all our futures rely on it.”

On the swim, safety personnel in a boat and kayak will follow Pugh. They’ll have a “shark shield” device that uses an electric field without harming sharks to deter them.

He plans to start the swim on Friday, which is estimated to take about 12 days.

“Jaws” was released in June 1975; it was directed by Steven Spielberg, with a screenplay by Peter Benchley. It starred Richard Dreyfuss, Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw and Lorraine Gary.

The film tells the story of a great white shark that terrorizes the island of Martha’s Vineyard.

“Jaws” was an “instant blockbuster and the highest-grossing film in movie history until it was bested by 1977’s Star Wars,” according to History.com.

A famous bridge known to tourists and locals as “Jaws Bridge” is on Beach Road connecting the towns of Edgartown and Oak Bluffs.

The bridge is popular among beachgoers, with people jumping off the ledge into the water.

Pugh said he will spend the rest of his time on the Vineyard educating the public about sharks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

