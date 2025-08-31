‘Dear Canada’: U.S. tourist spots try to win back neighbors from the north

The adage “time heals all wounds” is not holding true for Canadian travelers and their desire to vacation in America.

Visits to the United States from Canada are down 25.2%, year to date, with a 37% year-over-year drop in arrivals by car in July alone, according to Tourism Economics.

“Canadians were already concerned over their personal finances, but they’ve taken the rhetoric and policy announcements from the U.S. administration very personally,” said Amir Eylon, president and CEO of market research firm Longwoods International, which has been regularly surveying Canadian consumers.

“Unfortunately, things have gone from bad to worse,” he added.

A whopping 80% of Canadian travelers whose travel decisions are being influenced by U.S. policy and politics say U.S. tariffs and economic policy are the major negative influence. Seventy-one percent say political statements by U.S. leaders are a key negative factor, up from 64% in April, according to Longwoods International’s mid-July survey.

More from NBC News:

Instead of visiting the United States, where AAA says Labor Day weekend travelers will be enjoying lower year-over-year prices for everything from gas, hotels and flights to car rental costs, disgruntled Canadians are planning to travel within their own country or book flights to other nations.

“They’re choosing destinations such as Mexico, the Caribbean and Western Europe,” Eylon said.

It is not just Canadians who are staying away.

Geopolitical and policy-related concerns have also led to a decrease in visitors from Western Europe and Asia, experts say. Overseas arrivals to the U.S. dropped three months in a row, including a 3.1% drop in July, bringing the year-to-date decline to 1.6%, according to Tourism Economics.

Overall, the “sentiment drag has proven severe,” the group said in a data update released last week. In December, it had forecast an approximate 9% increase in overall international arrivals to the United States for 2025. It now expects an 8.2% decline.

Overseas visitor numbers throughout the United States may dip even further due to the $250 visa integrity fee set to go into effect on Oct. 1. The new charge would be layered on top of other visa fees and apply to most anyone applying for a nonimmigrant visa for travel to the United States, including visitors from China, Mexico and Brazil.

The U.S. Travel Association calls it “a misguided junk fee” that will hike the upfront costs of visiting the U.S. by 130% just as the cities across the country already reeling from the loss of international visitors are preparing for major global events such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup, America’s 250th birthday and the 2028 Summer Olympics.

The fee, part of Trump’s signature tax and spending law, requires coordination across agencies before it’s implemented, said a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson, who defended the measure. “President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill provides the necessary policies and resources to restore to our nation’s immigration system.”