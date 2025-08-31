‘My skin is glowing’: This top-selling anti-aging serum is over 55% off for Labor Day

If you’re craving a brighter complexion, it’s time to get acquainted with vitamin C. The popular, powerhouse ingredient is known to even out skin tone, minimize the signs of aging and promote collagen production. One vitamin C-packed formula, TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, has become massively popular on Amazon with nearly 100,000 five-star ratings. And for Labor Day, it’s down to a crazy-low $21 (was $49) for a generously sized 2 oz. bottle.

Amazon $21 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal? 💰

A quality skin-care product can easily set you back $50 or more — not to mention pricey in-office treatments. At just $21, this wrinkle-and-dark-spot-busting serum is an absolute steal in comparison, especially at its lowest price ever. But you’ll have to hurry, the lightning deal is only good for the next few hours.

Why do I need this? 🤔

The serum’s plant-based formula goes above and beyond with a blend of vitamins C and E for brightening and hyaluronic acid for moisturizing. It’s also packed with skin-soothing botanicals such as aloe vera and organic jojoba oil. TruSkin’s innovative blend creates a supercharged serum that improves tone and texture and targets signs of aging.

Nearly 100,000 Amazon shoppers gave this anti-aging serum a perfect five-star rating. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Shoppers have put TruSkin Vitamin C Serum to the test with shoutouts like “My skin is glowing.”

Pros 👍

“I wish I took before and after photos! Since using this product for a few months now, I have noticed my frown lines, crow’s feet, and lines around my mouth are slowly fading away. It keeps my skin taut, and I need this at my ripe age of 42,” one shared in her review.

“Love this product, makes my skin glow when I put it on in the morning. I swear I look 10 years younger and have gotten many compliments on my skin. I will keep buying this forever,” raved another.

“My favorite product and it works great as a lifting and tightening for my face and neck,” explained one reviewer. “Sometimes I put only this serum without following with any face cream. I use it only every morning but not at night. I have normal to dry sensitive skin and the serum never gave me any skin issues. Also, it cleans your skin from dark spots and very light to wear compared to any cream product that you want to wipe off with tissue after you use it.”

Cons 👎

“The only con with the serum is, it absorbs almost too fast,” confessed one user. “I can barely get it spread around my entire face and it’s already absorbed.”

Another reviewer had qualms with the packaging: “I love the product, but not happy the dropper is now plastic. The serum gets stuck and doesn’t come out as nicely as it did with the glass dropper.”