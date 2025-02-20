Do you have high-quality sperm? What it can tell you about your health — and why it’s key to a healthy pregnancy and kid.

For centuries, women were usually the ones blamed for any issues related to fertility, the inability to have children or for not producing a coveted baby boy. (We’re looking at you, Henry VIII.) Of course, we know now that it takes two to make a baby and that it’s the sperm that determines a child’s sex. However, the important role that men play in pregnancy outcomes is still much misunderstood.

Men have been making waves on TikTok, talking about getting in phenomenal shape and peak physical health for the sake of their partners and future babies — and it may surprise you to learn that they’re on to something. Experts say that a man’s sperm health does, in fact, play an important role not only in conception but also in the health of the pregnancy, the mother and the future little human — and that sperm quality is a key barometer of men’s overall health, too.

How experts define ‘healthy’ sperm

A quick biology refresher: Semen is the thick, whiteish fluid that’s ejaculated during male orgasm, which provides a medium for sperm to travel through. Sperm are the tiny tadpole-shaped cells found in semen; they contain the man’s genetic material and are responsible for fertilizing the female egg.

The easiest way to assess sperm health is with a semen analysis — a test that looks at multiple parameters, including:

Semen volume

Sperm concentration (the density of the sperm in the semen)

Motility (the percentage of sperm that are moving, and how many are moving in a forward direction)

Morphology (assessing the number of sperm with a normal shape)

Those numbers are then assessed to get a better overall picture of sperm health, but it isn’t a “pass” or “fail” grading system.

“We don’t like to call a semen analysis ‘fertile’ or ‘infertile.’ It’s a wide continuum,” Dr. Matt Coward, a reproductive urologist and male fertility specialist at Atlantic Reproductive Medicine Specialists, tells Yahoo Life. “We kind of look at the numbers as a whole and then put that as one piece of a bigger puzzle.”

The sperm’s DNA quality is another important aspect of sperm health that can’t be measured by a standard semen analysis, but can be determined through other testing.

A sperm’s job isn’t done after conception; here’s how its quality impacts the pregnancy — and future baby, too

Obviously, you need sperm to conceive at all. Coward says that in general, half of all infertile couples he sees have a contributing male factor — and about 20% of the time, the male factor is the sole reason the couple is experiencing infertility.

“About 10% of infertile couples will actually have a zero sperm count, which is much more common than people really know,” Coward says.

But even once conception has occurred, the role of sperm health is only just beginning. Dr. Laura Gemmell, a reproductive endocrinologist at Columbia University Fertility Center, tells Yahoo Life that conventional wisdom used to be that a sperm’s only function was to fertilize an egg. We now know that’s not the case.

“While much of the focus has traditionally been on female reproductive health, sperm quality plays a critical role in conception, pregnancy outcomes and even the long-term health of both the baby and the mother,” Gemmell says. “Sperm health is about much more than just fertilization — it influences the entire journey from conception to birth.”

Gemmell says that sperm quality can impact:

Embryo development and implantation

The risk of miscarriage

The likelihood of pregnancy complications, such as preeclampsia

Birth weight and overall fetal health

The inheritance of certain genetic mutations

Sperm health often reflects a man’s overall health — which can have consequences for both baby and mother.

“Studies have shown that paternal health (e.g., metabolic syndrome, heart disease, lung diseases) are associated with preterm births, low birth weight, NICU stays and miscarriage,” Dr. Michael Eisenberg, a professor of urology and men’s health at Stanford University, tells Yahoo Life. “Paternal health is also associated with maternal outcomes such as gestational diabetes and preeclampsia.”

There can even be long-term effects. Coward notes that, on average, men over age 40 tend to have more abnormalities in their semen quality and lower DNA quality. “This causes a higher rate of recurrent pregnancy loss — which is basically when there’s multiple miscarriages — and can also result in a variety of medical conditions to the offspring,” Coward explains. “For example, autism, schizophrenia, dwarfism and a number of other rare medical disorders are significantly more common in children born to older fathers.”

Why sperm health matters even if you’re not trying to get your partner pregnant

Even for men who are not looking to father a child, sperm health and quality matters — and is often a barometer for a man’s health in general.

“Research has shown that men with chronic health conditions — such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and metabolic disorders — often have poorer sperm quality, including lower motility, higher DNA fragmentation and reduced sperm counts,” Gemmell says.

Coward says that about 10% of the time, an abnormal semen analysis is a “canary in a coal mine” for other underlying health issues.

“A healthy body makes healthy sperm,” Coward explains. “Things like obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, common metabolic disorders that men see with aging, other obesity-related issues such as sleep apnea — sperm quality [is] directly related to those medical issues.”

How do you know whether your sperm is healthy or not?

Symptoms to look out for include general sexual function, such as libido. Coward says it’s healthy to have two or three ejaculations a week (whether that’s with a partner or not) and to pay attention if ejaculation doesn’t “feel right,” if it feels as if the semen’s trapped and not all coming out, or if the volume is low.

A standard semen analysis can tell you things related to fertilization potential, such as sperm count, motility and morphology, and at-home testing is now an option for those who are reluctant to provide a sample at a doctor’s office. But Gemmell explains that in order to assess the genetic material in sperm (which is crucial to a healthy pregnancy), you’ll need a more advanced assessment through something such as sperm DNA fragmentation testing. This measures the degree of DNA damage within a sperm — with a higher sperm DNA fragmentation index indicating a greater percentage of sperm with genetic damage.

“While these sperm may still fertilize an egg, they are more likely to result in poor embryo development, pregnancy loss and adverse fetal outcomes,” Gemmell says.

Here’s how you can improve your sperm quality and health

Since sperm production takes about three months, any lifestyle changes a man makes today will influence the sperm he produces three months from now.

Here’s how to get started.

Eat a balanced diet. The Mediterranean diet has gold-star status in the health world for a reason. Its health benefits extend to sperm quality as well, supporting sperm health by reducing inflammation. Dr. Kristen Cain, a reproductive endocrinologist at Kindbody, recommends embracing a plant-heavy Mediterranean diet that includes foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, such as nuts, fresh fruits and vegetables and whole grains. You should also avoid overly processed foods and added sugars.

Talk to your doctor about any medications you’re on. Just as prenatal vitamins are recommended for women, Gemmell says that certain supplements may help optimize sperm quality. Experts recommend a daily multivitamin as well as a fish oil supplement, but Gemmell says it’s critical to speak with your doctor about any medications you’re on, as certain drugs can impact sperm production, hormonal balance, DNA integrity and even fetal development; some drugs may also be present in semen and could affect early pregnancy. However, Cain tells Yahoo Life men shouldn’t stop medications without consulting their doctor first — “as sometimes the benefit is much greater than the risk.”

Reconsider those pre-workout supplements. While assessing prescription drugs you may be taking, Coward says it’s also important to reevaluate any pre-workout supplements or vitamins you’re using — which may boost muscle mass, but to the detriment of testicular function. “Powdered protein, creatine — really anything that’s marketed toward workouts will carry an increased risk of being exposed to either subtle anabolic agents or undisclosed chemicals, which can have negative side effects,” he adds. Testosterone supplements, in particular, act as a male contraceptive, shutting down natural sperm production and often leading to azoospermia, or no sperm in the ejaculate. Instead of supplements, Coward recommends sticking to dietary protein, “clean” workouts and a healthy diet that has no mystery ingredients.

Embrace a healthy lifestyle. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that all the healthy living advice you’re constantly hearing is important for sperm health, too. In addition to a healthy diet and a multivitamin and fish oil supplement, experts recommend limiting alcohol to fewer than four drinks per week, stopping all nicotine and THC products, exercising regularly, getting enough sleep and drinking plenty of water.

