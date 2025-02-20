NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited has recently signed a cooperation agreement with a leading technology-driven e-commerce platform serving hundreds of millions of consumers. This partnership aims to revolutionize cross-border logistics services and enhance the overall customer experience.



Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited Partners with Leading Chinese E-commerce Platform to Enhance Cross-Border Logistics Services

Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology’s offerings consist of two main categories: (i) OTC pharmaceutical cross-border e-commerce supply chain services, primarily conducted through its Hong Kong subsidiary, Joint Cross Border, and (ii) OTC pharmaceutical cross-border procurement and distribution, mainly facilitated through its Hong Kong subsidiary, V-Alliance. Through its engagement with OTC pharmaceutical suppliers, logistics companies, and merchants operating on Chinese e-commerce platforms, Joint Cross Border provides a convenient one-stop solution for Mainland Chinese customers seeking access to OTC pharmaceutical products outside Mainland China.

The newly established cooperation will enable Hong Kong Pharma to provide comprehensive logistics solutions, including streamlined product inbound processes, efficient order fulfillment, and robust warehouse management services. By leveraging advanced technology and operational expertise, the company aims to improve service efficiency and reliability for its e-commerce partners.

A representative from Hong Kong Pharma stated, “This collaboration is pivotal in meeting the growing demands of the e-commerce market. Together, we will deliver high-quality logistics solutions that resonate with our customers’ needs.” The agreement outlines a commitment to a direct mail service model, ensuring swift delivery and enhanced customer satisfaction. Both parties will regularly assess service quality to adapt to market changes and consumer expectations.

This partnership not only strengthens Hong Kong Pharma’s position in the logistics sector but also underscores its commitment to providing innovative solutions that facilitate seamless cross-border commerce. As both companies work together, they anticipate paving the way for new business opportunities and enhanced service offerings.

As of this week, Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Limited (Stock Code(HKPD) closed at HKD 2.01, reflecting an 8.65% increase over the previous week. The stock has shown positive performance amid market optimism surrounding its recent strategic partnership with a leading Chinese e-commerce platform. Analysts have noted increased investor interest in the company’s innovative approach to cross-border logistics and its potential to capitalize on the growing e-commerce sector. With the announcement of this collaboration, Hong Kong Pharma Digital Technology continues to demonstrate its commitment to expanding its market presence and delivering value to shareholders. Investors are advised to monitor upcoming developments as the company leverages this partnership to drive long-term growth.

