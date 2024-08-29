Dow Announces Finalists for 35th Packaging Innovation Awards

TOKYO, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Dow (NYSE:DOW) today announced the finalists of the 35th Packaging Innovation Awards (PIA). The winners will be unveiled at an award ceremony on October 24, 2024, held in conjunction with Tokyo Pack. Winning entries will also be showcased at the exhibition from October 23 to 25.

The Packaging Innovation Awards has been one of the packaging industry’s premier competitions for over 30 years. It is the longest running independently judged awards created for, and by the packaging industry.

Evaluated for their breakthroughs in technological advancement, sustainability and enhanced user experience, the finalists were identified following a rigorous evaluation process that took place this June. During the judging period, 18 of the world’s top leaders across the packaging value chain convened to lend their expertise to identify the next generation of innovative packaging solutions that will help shape the future of the industry. These industry judges represent cross-disciplinary leadership across various fields, including business and strategic planning, design, technology and R&D, sustainability, and academia. The panel also brings extensive knowledge in marketing and branding, retail, customer experience, product development, packaging engineering and performance, process and systems development.

“This year, the Packaging Innovation Awards had the privilege of receiving over 300 submissions from across the world – a record-breaking number of entries that has almost doubled since the previous edition. Participants have raised the bar for winning, and it is important that we spotlight the top innovations that will drive robust, lasting change across the industry,” said Daniella Souza Miranda, global marketing director, Dow.

“During the evaluation process, the judges had the opportunity to crystal ball the future while bearing witness to today’s game-changing solutions that marry both sustainable impact and innovation. We recognize the cutting-edge technology and smart use of the renewable materials ecosystem to promote design for recyclability and ideas to reduce local waste. These advancements are simultaneously pushing the boundaries of engaging brand user experiences, making packaging more interactive, creative and responsible than ever before. We look forward to October with immense excitement, and to unveiling this edition’s winners. It is important that as an industry, we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible,” said David Luttenberger, the jury chairperson for the 35th edition of the PIA and global packaging director for Mintel Group Ltd.

The following 28 finalists will be recognized as individual Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, or Special Award winners.

The finalists are:

AmPrima® PE Plus for Coffee by Amcor with Kjeldsberg

BarrierFlex NutVault – Plastic Packaging Bag for Nuts by Packaging Industries Limited

Bom Ar Spray de Ambientes by Reckitt Industrial

Cioccoriso Perugina – Plastic Bottle for Chocolate by Nestlé Italiana Spa

EcoLamHighPlus – Polyethylene-based Fully Recyclable Pouches for Breakfast Cereals by SB-Constantia Flexibles India

Fiama Handwash Recyclable Standup Pouch – First in India by ITC Limited

by ITC Limited Figmint Paper-based Packaging for Kitchen Products by Target Corporation

First-of-its-kind Biscuits Outer Paper Bag by ITC Limited

Flat-shaped Multipurpose Repair Tape by 3M

Graphene-enhanced Packaging – Gerdau Graphene’s Sustainable Innovation by Gerdau Graphene

Heat-shrink Labels from Recycled Light-blocking PET Bottles by Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd

Hetbahn® with Bio-Circular Packaging by CJ CheilJedang Corp

Ice-cream Packaging Box to Create a DIY “ Pino Gacha ” by MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO., LTD with TOPPAN Inc.

” by MORINAGA MILK INDUSTRY CO., LTD with TOPPAN Inc. Inikin Brew-on-demand Tea Beverage Packaging with Freshness Retaining Cap by Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd (Yili Group)

Macada – Paper Box for Macadamia by Starprint Public Company Limited

Magmark SS by Magnomer

Neo Dropper Autoload Design by Aptar ( China ) Investment Co., Ltd

) Investment Co., Ltd Paper-based Bag for Dry Batteries by Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd with TOPPAN INFOMEDIA CO., LTD

Paper Based Packaging for Spreads by Upfield

PET Film for Cold Blister Forming by UFlex Limited Film Division

PharmaGuard® Recyclable Blister Packaging for Pharmaceutical Products by SÜDPACK MEDICA AG

Reciplus – Cafe Sello Rojo Mono-Material Coffee Packaging by Alico SAS BIC

Reusable Transport Packaging for Large Household Appliances by Free Pack Net Holding Sagl

Star Drop – Squeeze Bottle for Liquid Cosmetic Products by Aptar ( China ) Investment Co., Ltd

– Squeeze Bottle for Liquid Cosmetic Products by Aptar ( ) Investment Co., Ltd ‘Tube Pouch’ Plastic Tube Container for Food and Cosmetics by TOPPAN Inc.

Versafiller Paper-based Honeycomb Structure by P&G China

100% Recyclable Stand-up Pouch for Detergent Liquid by Henkel Guatemala ( Henkel La Luz , S.A.)

, S.A.) 26mm Lightweight Water Closure Beverage Cap by Alltrista

For detailed background and visuals of the finalist entries, please refer to https://dow.inc/4g1wEwq.

As a proud sponsor of the Packaging Innovation Awards, Dow maintains non-participation in both the judging process and participant selection to ensure the integrity and impartiality of the competition.

About the Packaging Innovation Awards

The Packaging Innovation Awards has been one of the packaging industry’s premier competitions for over 30 years. Emerging up-and-comers and well-established brands alike have the opportunity to have their most innovative packaging judged on the world’s stage. The Packaging Innovation Awards celebrates creations that challenge the accepted limits of what’s possible, showcase new technologies or techniques and inspire future innovation. The winning packages are celebrated and showcased across the global packaging industry, receiving recognition among industry peers and gaining exposure in new markets and with new audiences. You can learn more at https://pia.awardsplatform.com.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world’s leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employ approximately 35,900 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $45 billion in 2023. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world by visiting www.dow.com.

Source