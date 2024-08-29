Friday, August 30, 2024
Google search engine
HomeTravelThis is the worst day and time for Labor Day travel for...
Travel

This is the worst day and time for Labor Day travel for the holiday weekend

admin
By admin
0
7

Join Fox News for access to this content

Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge.

By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Please enter a valid email address.

With Labor Day weekend nearly here, millions of Americans are expected to hit the road or take to the skies for a quick, end-of-summer-season getaway.

Domestic travel is up 9% this Labor Day weekend compared to last year, according to an Aug. 19 report from the American Automobile Association.

Plus, travel costs are down slightly from last year as well, AAA said, and the national average for gas prices has dropped about 30 cents compared to 2023. 

5 SECRET SUMMER-TRAVEL PACKING HACKS TO MAXIMIZE CARRY-ON SPACE AND MINIMIZE STRESS

“Despite the popularity of summer road trips, overall gas demand is down as daily driving habits have changed post-pandemic, preventing pump prices from spiking,” according to the release, although that may change if a hurricane were to hit the Gulf Coast, AAA warned. 

Vehicles clog a highway in New York City, while passengers wait in line at a Chicago airport.

By land or by air, millions of Americans are expected to travel this Labor Day weekend. (Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Taylor Glascok/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Read on for some additional tips and tricks for smart travel. 

1. Watch your timing

Although it is not always possible to leave for a road trip at a specific time, there are certain times that should be avoided if at all possible, according to a recent study by INRIX, a software company that provides traffic updates.

The absolute peak time for Labor Day weekend travel will be Thursday, Aug. 29, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., the organization said. 

Traffic lower Manhattan

Travel on Labor Day weekend is up 9% compared to travel in 2023, AAA said. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

Thursday will be the “overall busiest day” for travel by car, it said. 

Other peak times for traveling by car that should be avoided are the following:

  • Friday, Aug. 30, between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. 
  • Saturday, Aug. 31, between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 1, between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. 

FALL LEAF-PEEPING NEW ENGLAND TRAVEL HAS AMERICANS EYEING 6 STATES AND DATES

If at all possible, travelers should aim to leave before 11 a.m. on Thursday, before noon or after 7 p.m. on Friday, after noon on Saturday, and before noon on Sunday, INRIX said in data provided to Fox News Digital.

Young couple laughing during their adventurous car journey.

This holiday weekend, avoid peak hours for the smoothest driving experience.  (iStock)

Roads are also expected to be quite busy on Monday and Tuesday, INRIX said, as people return home from their vacations. 

If possible, travelers should avoid driving from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and leave before 10 a.m., it said.

LABOR DAY 2024 TRAVEL: THESE US AND INTERNATIONAL CITIES ARE TRENDING VACATION DESTINATIONS

Roads will be busiest on Tuesday between 8 a.m. and noon — and the best travel time will be after 1 p.m., it said. 

2. Reserve airport parking before leaving home 

Many airports allow people to reserve and pay for parking before they get to the garage – even days before a trip. 

This is sometimes a way to save money. And during busy travel times like Labor Day weekend, it can be a huge relief to arrive at the airport and know that you won’t see a “garage full” sign.

A "Lot Full" sign next to a cone.

By reserving parking in advance, a person can save time and maybe money, too.  (iStock)

3. Arrive earlier than necessary 

If taking a plane or train during the holiday weekend, it is good practice to arrive earlier than anticipated.

Doing this means that traffic jams, parking problems and long lines at security – or any other surprises – will not throw a wrench into travel plans. 

10 ‘MOST FUN’ STATES IN AMERICA: DID YOUR FAVORITE MAKE THIS LIST?

It’s best to arrive at the airport about two hours before a scheduled flight. 

4. Avoid checking a bag if you can

Each year, thousands of bags are lost by airlines. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

If a person can avoid checking a bag, do it – especially during a holiday weekend, AAA shared with Fox News Digital. 

man in airport looking at arrival and departure board

Avoid checking a bag if at all possible, especially during busy travel periods, AAA advises.  (iStock)

Yet if travelers must check a bag, then there are plenty of tips that can help give a bag the best possible chance of making it to its destination. 

5. Expect the best, yet prepare for the worst

Failing to prepare is preparing to fail. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

“Pack an emergency kit for road trips with extra water and snacks,” a representative from AAA told Fox News Digital. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An emergency kit for a car should also contain jumper cables, first-aid items and a flashlight, according to AAA’s website.

6. Check your car before leaving

Before embarking on a trip, “check your oil, tires and battery,” AAA told Fox News Digital. 

Sad woman with brown hair in an orange blouse and tan pants crouching next to a car with a flat tire.

Be sure to check your car’s oil, tires and battery before going on a road trip, AAA said. (iStock)

By doing this, any potential problems can be identified before they reveal themselves on the road.

Source

Previous article
Dow Announces Finalists for 35th Packaging Innovation Awards
Next article
Journey Towards Sustainability: Trip.com Group Highlights ESG Progress & Key Actions in Latest Report
admin
adminhttps://blogchicks.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Blogchicks is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@blogchicks.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024