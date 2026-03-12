Dreame Debuts AURORA Smartphones at AWE 2026 With Modular Camera System and Luxury Lineup

Dreame AURORA smartphones debuted at AWE 2026 with a dual strategy, including 29 AURORA LUX Series models (blending tech and luxury) and the world’s first modular imaging flagship NEX LS1, targeting the global premium market.

SHANGHAI, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Dreame Technology made a strong push into the global premium smartphone market by showcasing 29 AURORA smartphones at the Appliance & Electronics World Expo 2026 (AWE 2026), held from March 12 to March 15 in Shanghai. The diverse lineup includes a full range of devices from its AURORA LUX Series and high-end imaging flagship models, highlighting the company’s dual-product strategy that focuses on combining elegant luxury design with industry-leading cutting-edge technology. To firmly support this global expansion, Dreame officially announced plans to invest more than RMB 10 billion (approximately $1.38 billion) in research and development over the next three years, with a clear and unwavering focus on advanced imaging technologies, intelligent artificial intelligence systems, and high-performance display solutions.



A key highlight of the showcase was Dreame’s independently self-developed operating system, AURORA AIOS 1.0, which has successfully completed multiple rounds of rigorous internal testing and is scheduled for official release in the second half of 2026, with deployment exclusively on all AURORA smartphone models.



This innovative AIOS integrates four powerful core modules to deliver a seamless, highly user-centric experience: AI Imaging optimizes the entire shooting workflow from capture to editing, intelligently adjusting parameters based on different scenes, lighting conditions and user needs while enhancing overall image quality; AI Privacy & Security effectively safeguards user data and financial transactions by actively blocking insecure public or overseas networks; AI Agents offers personalized assistance through real-time emotion detection and comprehensive multi-task support; and AI Aesthetic Design creates tailored dynamic themes and wallpapers based on user preferences, moods and personal milestones.



The centerpiece of the AURORA lineup is the NEX LS1, hailed as the world’s first modular triple-camera imaging flagship smartphone. It features a lightweight, magnetically attachable external camera module equipped with a 1-inch large sensor and a native 115mm optical telephoto lens, enabling imaging performance close to that of professional mirrorless cameras. Complementing it is the AURORA LUX Series, jointly developed in collaboration with top international design teams, which seamlessly blends high-quality premium materials, time-honored traditional craftsmanship, and top-tier hardware to cater to the high-end luxury market.

