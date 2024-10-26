Drew Barrymore, 49, says this micellar cleanser is ‘by far the best’ — it’s down to $15

Bioderma put micellar water on the map. Many brands have followed suit with an answer to the buzzy product, but none have lived up to the hype quite like the original: Bioderma’s Sensibio H2O. Drew Barrymore called it “by far the best makeup remover I’ve ever used,” but it does so much more: It’ll streamline your skin-care routine and allow you to wash your face without regular water (even if you don’t wear makeup). Some reviewers say it helps prevent wrinkles since there’s less scrubbing and tugging at your skin. But perhaps the best part: This celeb-beloved cleanser can be yours for $15.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

A celeb-loved cleanser can set you back big bucks, but one thing we love about Drew Barrymore is she revels in everything from skincare to cookware that’s affordable! And while $15 isn’t the lowest this has ever been, compared to other “A-list” cleansers this is a steal. The $4 discount never hurts either!

Why do I need this? 🤔

First thing’s first: What’s micellar water? Micelles are defined as molecular aggregates formed by substances dispersed in a liquid phase. In short, it’s … science? Now, if you’re like me and you favored more creative subjects in school, just think of it as soft, bubbly water that’ll cleanse your skin quickly without stripping it. And Barrymore herself says she uses it in different ways, sometimes as the first step in her double-cleansing routine. “I also call it a pre-wash,” she said. “Sometimes just to get the pollutants off your face before you even cleanse.”

Whether you’re a makeup enthusiast or minimalist, Bioderma’s micellar water could be your new best friend. It instantly wipes away makeup and other grime, but it also works well as a cleanser for any skin type, including sensitive skin. Some fans also use it in their skincare routine as a toner, which makes sense given its balancing, skin-protecting properties. Formulated with a pH of around 5.5 and purified pharmaceutical-grade water, Sensibio H2O preserves the skin’s natural protective film. This helps protect against pollutants and external irritants, leaving your skin looking fresh and feeling soft.

Bioderma’s micellar water formula helps remove makeup gently, without scrubbing or irritation. (Bioderma)

What reviewers say 💬

Once a beauty industry secret for professionals in the know (and the celebs they used it on), the secret is obviously out: Nearly 45,000 five-star reviewers rave about Sensibio H2O on Amazon.

Pros 👍

“I love this one!” shared one shopper. “This micellar water leaves your face feeling like you just washed it with water and cleanser. Doesn’t feel oily or like you have residue on your face. It just feels clean! Highly recommend.”

Sensibio H2O doesn’t have anti-aging ingredients, but this gentle cleansing water is still ideal for aging skin. “Micellar water has become a new favorite addition to my beauty regimen.” said another fan. “I made my own ‘beauty box’ for middle-aged women for a friend’s birthday and included this. She loves it.”

Reviewers shared that they’ve seen an improvement in redness too. “My face has red splotches in the morning that visibly reduce as soon as I use this,” another five-star fan shared.

Cons 👎

One user did note that “it’s not the best at getting my mascara off, but I’m okay with that.” They added, “I have yet to find a product that gets my mascara and face makeup off that my skin can tolerate. This product does not dry out my skin and does a great job of getting face makeup off.”

Another shopper agreed: “This removes lightweight foundation and concealer, but cannot remove mascara.”

