Gifts & Decorations Category at the 136th Canton Fair Reflects Sustainable Innovation for Festive Products

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Gifts and Decorations Category at the 136th Canton Fair has showcased a remarkable exhibition area of over 190,000 square meters, featuring 9,372 booths from 3,792 participating exhibitors. The Fair continues to foster opportunities for growth and innovation by facilitating a one-stop sourcing experience for buyers and encouraging connectivity throughout the supply chain.

With the festive season approaching, this session’s exhibitors have introduced smart decorations and the widespread application of environmentally friendly materials, further reflecting the Canton Fair’s commitment to product innovation and sustainability.

Canton Fair exhibitors embrace a sustainable and innovative festive season

Transworld (Anshan) Inc. is a leading manufacturer and trader specializing in handicrafts, home decorations, and garden decorations. With international certifications like BSCI and FSC, the company has participated in the last 30 sessions of Canton Fair. “We are excited to introduce our latest products to global buyers at the Canton Fair,” said General Manager Ileen Liu. “Consistently releasing new products every year, we lead in innovation in sustainable handicraft by introducing reusable materials and products, including artificial reed trees that are eco-friendly while retaining the festive vibe. We also feature seasonal items crafted from simulated materials that embody the theme of changing seasons with eco-friendly principles.”

Fujian Eagle Gifts Cultural Creative Co., Ltd. is a leading export company specializing in holiday and home decorations. Zhang Congfa, Production VP of Eagle Gifts Cultural Creative stated: “We have expanded our total exhibition space for this session of the Canton Fair, featuring several booths that showcase our three product categories: creative decorative paintings, home crafts, and holiday decorations.” Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Guangdong Eagle Gifts Arts & Crafts Co., Ltd., focuses on the product innovation of Christmas ornaments and has introduced 1,882 new products, 73 of which hold patents in exterior design. The newly released Christmas ornament that has eight patents uses biodegradable and quartz sand material to further ensure product endurance. In addition, it also applies advanced UV printing technology and green materials that meet European standards. In the meantime, the company also features patented Halloween and other festive products that are popular in the retail markets.

In the ribbon industry for gift packaging, environmental sustainability has also become a focal point for companies. With 19 patents, Weifang Fengyuan Ribbon Co., Ltd., a company that captures a significant of the Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (RPET) market in 2023-2024, highlights its commitment to green material by introducing RPET ribbons made from recycled plastic bottles in its offerings. The producing of these innovative RPET ribbons will reduce petroleum consumption—saving 6 tons of oil per ton of ribbon fabric.

Proactively focusing on environmentally friendly and low-carbon research and development, Chinese companies are rolling out a growing number of green and sustainable products at the Canton Fair. To find more about Canton Fair, please visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US

