Edifier W830NB Over-ear Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation

RICHMOND, BC, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Edifier International, the award-winning audio design house, has announced the addition of the new W830NB headset to its comprehensive range of headphones. With a competitive price point, the W830NB is packed full of outstanding features.



Edifier W830NB features a built-in large-capacity battery and a low power consumption chipset, the headset offers an impressive 94 hours of continuous music playback with ANC off.

-45dbB Noise Cancellation, Mute the Outside World

The upgraded hybrid digital noise-cancelling technology offers a remarkable noise reduction of up to -45dB, an 18% increase from the previous generation, effectively creating a peaceful sanctuary by blocking out all distractions. Additionally, the Ambient Sound Mode allows you to stay aware of your surroundings ensuring you don’t miss any important information while still enjoying the quite environment. Switch easily between multiple ANC modes: High Noise Cancellation, Medium Noise Cancellation, Wind Reduction and Ambient Sound.

Lossless LDAC Audio Coding, Feel Every Detail

The headset supports LDAC high-definition decoding for Hi-Res Wireless audio, transmitting at a transfer rate of 999kbps which provides 3 times the music detail of standard Bluetooth codecs, enabling a high-resolution audio experience.

Astonishing 94 Hours Playback Time

With a built-in large capacity battery and a low power consumption chipset, the W830NB offers an impressive 94 hours of continuous music playback with ANC off. Whether you’re travelling or tackling daily tasks, you can enjoy extended usage without the hassle of frequent recharging.

All-day Comfort: Enhanced Wearing Experience

The W830NB has been carefully crafted with optimized details for a brand-new comfortable wearing experience. Featuring a lightweight and ergonomic design with soft, comfortable earpads and an adjustable headband for extended listening sessions.

Bluetooth V5.4: Faster and More Stable

Utilizing the latest Bluetooth version 5.4 technology for faster transmission speeds, stronger anti-interference capabilities, and lower power consumption.

Enjoy Entertainment, Across Various Scenes

Music Mode – With Edifier’s 28 years of acoustic fine-tuning expertise, the W830NB features 40mm large dynamic drivers and an independent acoustic chamber layout which delivers a rich sound depth that lets you feel every note.

Game Mode – With a 0.08s low latency and game sound effects, the headset allows you to synchronize your audio experience with the action you see on the screen, providing a more exciting and immersive gaming experience.

Spatial Sound – With a three-dimensional sound stage algorithm, the headphone delivers a cinema-level surround atmosphere to provide an immersive stereo listening experience.

DNN Noise Reduction, Elevating Call Clarity

Deep Neural Network (DNN) noise reduction technology intelligently recognizes speech and

precisely separates human voices from noise, enabling you to talk clearly even on noisy streets.

Dual-device Connection, Switch Devices Seamlessly

The W830NB is capable of connecting to two Bluetooth audio devices at the same time, making it incredibly convenient to both work and enjoy music simultaneously, enhancing your multitasking capabilities.

Supports Wired Connections, Unrestricted and More Convenient

The headset also comes with a USB-C audio cable, allowing you to effortlessly transition to a wired mode when the battery has run out, guaranteeing uninterrupted listening

Customizable Settings, Tailor Your Space

You can choose from three preset EQs to match your music style, or customize your own equalization in customizable EQ mode for a personalized listening experience.

Explore more functions in the EDIFIER CONNEX APP: find my product, control settings, etc.

Price & Availability:

Currently, the W830NB is available in black, gray and sand white on Amazon, MSRP $79.99.

