Travel

Eight people rescued from sinking boat after running low on fuel in rough Miami waters

A day on the water turned into a dramatic rescue Saturday as boaters were saved from rough seas off the coast of southern Florida.

The U.S. Coast Guard (USGC), along with the local fire department, responded to a distress call at 1:42 p.m. ET in Miami-Dade County. A 20-foot boat with eight people aboard requested assistance when they were low on fuel and taking on water in rough seas, according a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) Instagram post.

The fire department deployed a crew on Fireboat 21 about 10 miles offshore, capturing the rescue in dramatic footage in real-time.

miami florida boat sinking rescue

Eight people were safely rescued from a distressed boat in rough seas off Miami-Dade County by Coast Guard and fire crews with no reported injuries. (Miami-Dade Fire Rescue)

The video shows the choppy waters as first responders assist the distressed passengers. All passengers were safely brought back to shore with no reported injuries. 

“MDFR reminds those who are planning to go boating to always check weather conditions before heading out on the water, file a float plan, and have a VHF radio tuned into channel 16 to signal for help if an emergency occurs,” reads the Instagram post. 

boat rescue eight people distressed

The twenty-foot vessel was taking on water and low on fuel about 10 miles offshore. (Miami-Dade Fire Rescue)

In 2023, there were 3,844 incidents involving 564 deaths due to recreational boating incidents, according to the USGC.

The USGC recommends that boaters check weather, swell and tide conditions both before departure and while underway.

Small craft advisories, gale warnings or special marine warnings should be reviewed upon departure. 

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue saves eight people sinking boat

There were 3,844 incidents involving 564 deaths due to recreational boating incidents in 2023. (Miami-Dade Fire Rescue)

Boaters should also make sure they have Coast Guard-approved life jackets and Very High Frequency (VHF) marine radio on hand, and should not drink alcohol while operating the boat. 

