Epicurean Indonesia: A Weekend of Flavors at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Chef Petty Elliott Joins Forces with Chef Raymond Siek for an epicurean weekend in Bali.

BALI, Indonesia, Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is proud to announce an exclusive two-night culinary collaboration between renowned Indonesian culinary ambassador Chef Petty Elliott and the resort’s Director of Culinary, Chef Raymond Siek, promising an unforgettable gastronomic journey for discerning diners.



A Weekend of Flavors at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Taking place over two consecutive evenings, Saturday, 23 August 2025, and Sunday, 24 August 2025, from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at Bejana, this culinary event will showcase the rich diversity of Indonesian cuisine through the innovative lens of two of the region’s most celebrated chefs. The night will also be complemented by the beautiful sounds of rindik and Balinese dance, performed by the local community’s talented members.

The first night of the collaboration, guests are invited to indulge in a vibrant Nusantara buffet dinner featuring a curated selection of Indonesian dishes. Guests will enjoy a lively and interactive dining experience in a warm and elegant setting at Bejana, the resort’s signature Indonesian restaurant. The buffet will feature the signature dishes across Indonesia’s archipelago, from Sumatra to the Eastern part of Indonesia.

For the second evening, guests are invited to a refined eight-course set dinner, thoughtfully crafted by Chef Petty Elliott and Chef Raymond Siek. This exclusive dinner will reflect both chefs’ passion for elevating Indonesian cuisine, presenting each dish as a harmonious balance of tradition, innovation, and artistry.

Adding to the evening’s experience, Chef Petty Elliott will host a special book signing and sales session for her latest culinary publication, The Indonesian Table, offering guests the opportunity to take home a signed copy and deeper insight into her culinary journey and inspirations.

“We are delighted to welcome Chef Petty Elliott to The Ritz-Carlton, Bali for this exceptional collaboration with our Director of Culinary, Chef Raymond Siek,” says Go Kondo, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Bali. “This event is a tribute to the richness of Indonesian ingredients and the creativity of modern culinary techniques. It promises to be a true celebration of culture, flavor, and craftsmanship.”

For table reservation, please visit https://www.bejanaindonesianrestaurant.com/ or via the website and email.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Built on a sprawling 12.7 hectares white beach front and elevated cliff top settings, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali feature 313 oceanfront suites and villas, enjoying the unobstructed view of the Indian Ocean and the resort’s lush garden. Completing the experiences, a glass elevator connects the cliff and the beach-front, five restaurants and bars, The Ritz-Carlton Ballroom and meeting facilities, a wedding chapel, as well as The Ritz-Carlton Spa. Ladies and gentlemen at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is proudly presents the timeless charms of Indo-Balinese hospitality.

