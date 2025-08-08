Saturday, August 9, 2025
Traveler treated for injuries after acrylic glass on cruise ship water slide breaks

By admin
An individual was treated for injuries in connection with an incident involving acrylic glass breaking off of a water slide, a Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson indicated in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“Our team provided medical care to an adult guest when acrylic glass broke off a water slide as the guest passed through the slide. The guest is being treated for his injuries,” the statement noted.

Bbroken water slide on Royal Caribbean's cruise ship

Water gushes out of broken water slide on Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas ship (Jim Muldoon via Storyful)

“The water slide is closed for the remainder of the sailing pending an investigation,” the statement added.

Video footage, apparently of the aftermath, shows water gushing out of the slide.

Water slides aboard Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas

The Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas is moored at PortMiami after returning from its maiden voyage on Feb. 3, 2024, in Miami, Fla. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The incident occurred aboard the Icon of the Seas ship on August 7, and the person injured in the episode is in stable condition, Fox News Digital has been informed.

Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas ship

In an aerial view, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas is moored at Port Miami after returning from its maiden voyage on Feb. 3, 2024, in Miami, Fla. ( Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The enormous cruise ship has multiple water slides on board. 

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

