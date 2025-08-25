Experience Japan’s Stunning Autumn with Fall Foliage and Hot Springs—-Carefully selected scenic routes for those planning a Japan trip in fall 2025

Enjoy a fulfilling travel plan combining Japan’s famous fall foliage spots, soothing hot springs, and top tourist attractions. Club Tourism presents seasonal limited tours for autumn 2025.

Special feature for those considering travel to Japan in fall 2025.

TOKYO, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Club Tourism (Headquarters: Koto-Ku, Tokyo) is now offering a special lineup of seasonal tours for fall 2025, themed around “Fall Foliage × Hot Springs.”

These tours are especially popular among travelers from Western countries and are coordinated to match the best viewing times at the most scenic locations, offering the perfect combination of spectacular foliage and renowned hot springs.

Autumn in Japan is a beautiful season when vibrant red and golden leaves paint the landscapes throughout the country. Pairing this with a relaxing hot spring experience creates a truly one-of-a-kind journey for visitors.

To bring out the best of this seasonal charm, Club Tourism offers comprehensive support including foliage-peak maps, carefully selected hot spring destinations, comfortable transportation, and guided tours. Itineraries are designed with a relaxed pace to accommodate middle-aged and senior travelers.

Featured Autumn Tour Areas



Kyoto’s Fall Foliage

As the cultural heart of Japan, Kyoto is home to numerous famous foliage spots. Enjoy the view of the colorful valley from Tsutenkyo Bridge at Tofukuji Temple, stroll through the bamboo grove of Arashiyama blended with autumn colors, or take in the magical nighttime illumination at Kiyomizu Temple. The contrast between traditional streets and vivid leaves offers a scenery that feels like stepping into a painted scroll.

Japan’s Fall Foliage

【No.2】Tohoku Region’s Fall Foliage

Surrounded by majestic nature, the Tohoku region reaches peak foliage from mid-October to early November. Highlights include the mountain views from the Zao Ropeway, the harmony of fall colors and water at Lake Towada and Oirase Gorge, and the breathtaking scenery of red and orange covering Mt. Kurikoma. What makes Tohoku special is the chance to enjoy autumn foliage peacefully in untouched natural settings.

【No.3】Nikko, Kinugawa & Kusatsu Area’s Fall Foliage

Easily accessible from Tokyo, the Nikko–Kinugawa–Kusatsu area offers a luxurious fall getaway where you can enjoy both foliage and hot springs. The vibrant colors around Kegon Falls and Lake Chuzenji are dramatic, and walking along the Kinugawa Valley or soaking in an open-air bath at Kusatsu Onsen while enjoying the autumn scenery provides the ultimate relaxation. It’s a tour where you can enjoy nature, culture, and hot springs all at once.

Want to discover more autumn foliage tours?

Special Campaign Now On!

¥1,000 off when you spend over ¥6,000

¥2,000 off when you spend over ¥20,000

Recommended for:

Those planning a trip to Japan in fall 2025

in fall 2025 Those who want to enjoy not only foliage but also hot springs and cultural experiences

Middle-aged and senior travelers looking for a calm, crowd-free journey

Those who prefer the convenience of a well-organized package tour

About Club Tourism

Club Tourism is a travel agency under the Kintetsu Group with over 40 years of experience. Since 2008, we’ve welcomed travelers from all over the world. Today, we offer over 10,000 unique tour packages, and in 2024, our website became fully multilingual for easier access by travelers from both Asia and the West.

From day trips to overnight stays, from traditional festivals to hidden local gems, our tours are designed to offer an authentic experience of Japanese hospitality and culture. The tours are also carefully planned with comfort in mind, making them ideal for mature travelers.

“If you’re visiting Japan, make it a journey to remember.” Club Tourism is here to make that happen.

Company Overview

Company Name: Club Tourism International Inc.

Address: NBF Toyosu Canal Front, 5-6-52 Toyosu, Koto-ku, Tokyo

Business Scope: Domestic and international package tours, themed travel, tour planning and operation

Official Website: https://www.club-t.com/

