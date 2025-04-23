Eyebright Medical Published its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Commitment to Sustainable Development, Social Responsibility, and Corporate Governance

HONG KONG, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Eyebright Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (“Eyebright Medical“, the “Company“, Stock Code: 688050.SH, together with its subsidiaries collectively known as the “Group“) is proud to announce that the Company has published its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

Continuous Optimization of Core Profitability

During 2024, the Company reported revenue of RMB 1,410.02 million, a 48.24% increase compared to the prior year. Net profit attributable to shareholders was RMB 388.40 million, up 27.77% from the previous year. Excluding non-recurring items, net income reached RMB 390.08 million, reflecting a 35.08% increase. Basic earnings per share were RMB 2.05, highlighting Eyebright Medical’s strong performance and commitment to shareholder value.

Establishing a Cohesive Environmental Protection System with Diverse Energy-Saving Measures

Eyebright Medical prioritizes environmental protection by establishing a cohesive system that optimizes processes and upgrades facilities to meet strict standards, thereby enhancing governance.

In March 2025, the Company achieved ISO 14001 certification and actively promotes an energy management system while implementing various energy-saving initiatives, leading to ISO 50001 certification in February 2025. Certain production bases have also installed photovoltaic systems to harness solar energy, reducing reliance on non-renewable sources.

The “HiGenie” brand launched an “Empty Tube Recycling” program, encouraging sustainable consumption with no-threshold coupons for exchanging empty tubes. Eyebright’s commitment to sustainability is recognized by its inclusion in Beijing’s directory of water-saving enterprises for its innovations in water-saving technology and efficient resource utilization.

Advancing Global Collaboration and Employee Development While Upholding Social Responsibility and Health Standards

Eyebright Medical is dedicated to creating a global academic platform that integrates medical research with practice while supporting employee career development. During the Reporting Period, the company hosted 2 international exhibitions, 20 national conferences, and 70 regional meetings, attracting 2,783 online participants and 29,088 views. The Company has revised 2 state standards and 5 others, partnering with 5 universities and donating over RMB 1.2 million in materials to benefit 1,400 students.

Since 2022, Eyebright Medical has collaborated with 15 universities, contributing over RMB 4.5 million, providing 500 hours of training, and empowering over 2,500 students and 10,000 vision care professionals. The company established training bases at China Eye Valley, Tianjin Eye Hospital Vision Center, and its Beijing headquarters, conducting five sessions with 118 hours of instruction for over 200 participants. Its workforce comprises 57% female and 43% male employees, along with a balanced senior executive team.

To promote work-life balance, Eyebright Medical organizes initiatives like World Book Day, Sports Day, and outdoor activities. Prioritizing employee health, it achieved ISO 45001 certification in March 2025. The company is committed to international aid, grassroots healthcare, philanthropy, and scientific outreach, emphasizing its social responsibility and sustainable development goals.

Enhancing Governance and Transparency While Recognized for Shareholder Value and Quality Initiatives

Eyebright Medical is committed to optimizing governance by standardizing controls, protecting shareholder rights, and enhancing information security. The company has achieved an A-level disclosure rating from the Shanghai Exchange for 2 consecutive years, reflecting its dedication to corporate governance excellence.

During 2024, Eyebright Medical held 7 board meetings, approving 47 proposals, and 8 board committee meetings with 40 proposals approved. Additionally, it conducted 5 supervisory committee meetings and 1 shareholder meeting, leading to 11 proposals approved.

To improve quality and efficiency, Eyebright Medical launched its 2024 “Quality Improvement and Efficiency Enhancement for Returns” action plan, safeguarding investor rights through a share buyback of RMB 20.04 million and executive buy-ins of RMB 3.44 million. In March 2025, the Shanghai Stock Exchange recognized the Company as a model for shareholder value creation.

About Eyebright Medical

Eyebright Meical Technology (Beijing) Ltd (“Eyebright Medical”; SH Stock Code: 688050.SH) is a National High-tech Enterprise and state-level technologically advanced ‘little giant’ enterprises, located in Zhongguancun Science and Technology Park, Beijing, China.

The Company is an innovation-driven ophthalmic medical device manufacturer. Its balanced product portfolio spans three major areas of the ophthalmic field: cataract surgery, myopia management, as well as consumer vision care. Anchored by its three core product categories – intraocular lenses, orthokeratology lenses, and soft contact lenses – the company has strategically expanded its product pipeline to cover the full life cycle of eye health solutions. Eyebright Medical is striding into a world-leading medical enterprise on behalf of China’s ‘intelligent manufacturing’ power.

