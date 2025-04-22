RTX, GE Aerospace expect more than $1 billion tariff impact

RTX and GE Aerospace expect a more than $1 billion impact combined from President Donald Trump‘s tariffs on imported goods and materials, the latest sign of higher prices for major U.S. manufacturers that rely on a global supply chain.

Neil Mitchill, chief financial officer of defense contractor and commercial aerospace supplier RTX, said on an earnings call Tuesday that the company will likely take a $850 million hit this year from tariffs, including the sweeping 10% levies that Trump imposed earlier this month alongside higher duties on countries like China and separate taxes on imported steel and aluminum.

That estimate doesn’t include RTX’s own tariff mitigation measures, Mitchill said.

GE Aerospace, which makes engines for popular Boeing and Airbus planes, kept its 2025 earnings outlook in place during its quarterly report Tuesday and said it would seek to save about $500 million by cutting costs and raising prices.

GE Aerospace CEO Larry Culp said on Tuesday’s analyst call that he recently met with Trump and discussed the U.S. aerospace sector’s trade surplus. GE has a joint venture with France’s Safran to make popular airplane engines.