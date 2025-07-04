FAIR PLAY MENARINI INTERNATIONAL AWARD, A WAVE OF EMOTIONS MARKS THE 29TH EDITION

FIESOLE, Italy, July 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A night suspended between history and legend, dedicated to the most authentic values of ethics and fair play. In the timeless setting of the Roman Theatre of Fiesole, where culture met sport, the final ceremony of the 29th edition of the Fair Play Menarini International Award took place, bringing together some of the greatest sportsmen and women in world, in acknowledgment of their examples of loyalty, respect, and integrity, both on and off the field.



Fair Play Menarini International Award 2025

Among this year’s awardees was the icon of football, Luis Figo, Ballon d’Or winner with Real Madrid and winner of 4 consecutive italian championships with Inter, a winger who has redefined the role with his charisma and unparalleled ability. The Award also paid tribute to Demetrio Albertini, midfield player and reference for generations of fans, and “Billy” Costacurta, renowned defender of the AC Milan and national teams, representing an era of football that made history.

Among those honoured this year were also Gianmarco Tamberi, Olympic and world high jump champion and flagbearer for Italy at the Paris 2024 Games, a charismatic and inspiring athlete, capable of turning each competition into a moment of both entertainment and a celebration of values. Also awarded was fellow flagbearer Arianna Errigo, fencing legend and symbol of determination and lifelong dedication to a sporting discipline that she has helped to gain greater appreciation. Recognition also went to Sasha Vujacic, two-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, who earned admiration for his competitive spirit and a career built on commitment and respect.

Joining them were Blanka Vlasic, high jump icon and two-time world champion; Alice Bellandi, Olympic gold medallist and newly crowned judo world champion, and Nadia Battocletti, a rising star in middle-distance running who claimed Olympic silver in the 10,000 metres through strength, strategy, and dedication. Andy Díaz, dominant triple jumper with an Olympic bronze and indoor world title, was also present together with Rigivan Ganeshamoorthy, Paralympic gold medallist in the discus throw, a true example of strength and inspiration. Completing the line up was Guido Meda, the legendary voice of MotoGP, acknowledged for the passion with which he has so enthusiastically commented on races over the years.

Making the evening even more special was the presence of three Fair Play Menarini Ambassadors, who themselves have received the award in past editions: Ian Thorpe, five-time Olympic champion and swimming legend, Giancarlo Antognoni, 1982 World Cup winner, recognised for loyalty and a sense of belonging towards the city of Florence, and Fabrizio Donato, winner of the triple jump bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games.

The ceremony was broadcast live on Sky TG24, and hosted by Rachele Sangiuliano, Federica Lodi, Michele Cagiano, and Omar Schillaci, and a special commentary was given by Federico Buffa, whose words enhanced the more profound meaning of each of the stories told throughout the evening.

In addition to these remarkable champions, the winners of the Fair Play Menarini “Young Athletes” Award – Nicola Nardo, Michele Vivalda, and Alessandro Bugli – were also celebrated, together with the awardee of the Special Fiamme Gialle “Study and Sport” Award, Margherita Voliani. These two special awards, which aim to put the spotlight on particular positive acts of fair play by the younger generations, were conferred last June during the press conferences held at the Italian Olympic Committee and Tuscany Region headquarters.

“The Fair Play Menarini Award is a mosaic of stories which both inspire and convey a meaningful message, and each edition reminds us of the strength of those who choose to live sport with integrity and respect – said Valeria Speroni Cardi and Filippo Paganelli, Members of the Board of the Fair Play Menarini Foundation – With that same energy, we are already looking ahead to the 30th edition, and we look forward to seeing you in 2026 for yet another magnificent adventure together.”

The 29th edition of the Fair Play Menarini International Award is supported by the Istituto per il Credito Sportivo e Culturale as Institutional Partner, and by Sustenium, Frecciarossa, Estra, and Adiacent as initiative partners.

To keep up to date on the protagonists, relive the most exciting moments, and find out all the latest news, visit the official website https://www.fairplaymenarini.com/en and the Award’s social media channels on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.



Fair Play Menarini International Award 2025



Fair Play Menarini International Award 2025



Fair Play Menarini International Award 2025



Fair Play Menarini International Award 2025

Source