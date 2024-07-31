Family goes viral for pulling off hilarious airport prank on dad

A prank that was successfully played on a Missouri dad has gone viral after his wife and kids stuck a massive photo of his face onto his checked luggage — ensuring he would easily spot his bag coming down the carousel.

Kelsey Thorne, 29, pulled the prank on her dad, Mike Bone, while their family was traveling to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Thorne said that her father is colorblind, which can sometimes make it difficult for him to find his belongings.

VIRAL TIKTOK TREND HAS BRIDES SHOCKING THEIR HUSBANDS WITH BRAND NEW LOOK ON WEDDING DAY

“My mom, Carrie Bone, and I were joking about how long it would take us to find our luggage on vacation as my dad is colorblind,” Thorne, a medic for the U.S. Army and resident of De Soto, told Fox News Digital via email.

She added, “[We] came up with the idea to make a giant sticker for his suitcase to speed up the process.”

Thorne also owns an embroidery and custom goods shop, so the task was easy to execute, she said.

SINGLE MOM TRAVELS TO 17 COUNTRIES WITH BABY DURING 3-YEAR PAID MATERNITY LEAVE

Thorne said she made the sticker the next day and her mother, along with her older brother Taylor, concocted a plan.

“While my mom distracted my dad, I placed the sticker on his suitcase and packed it into the car,” she said.

“My dad dropped us off at the front [of the airport] as he went to park, and we were able to sneak his suitcase out then.”

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews/lifestyle

Thorne posted a TikTok video showing her dad’s reaction to the surprise as the family arrived to the baggage claim are at Punta Cana International Airport. The footage garnered more than 8.2 million views.

“At first, he was confused as people kept laughing, looking at him and yelling, ‘Here’s your suitcase,’” she said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Thorne said that once her dad realized what his sneaky family had done, he loved the sticker.

Thorne added that her father is a realtor, and he was more interested in knowing if he could get similar stickers for his company.

She said, “I don’t think any of us could stop laughing.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thorne said she wasn’t expecting the video to go viral, but she’s “glad everyone enjoyed it” as much as she and her family did.

“We all need funny, wholesome moments every now and then,” she said.

Source