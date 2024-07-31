Thursday, August 1, 2024
Family goes viral for pulling off hilarious airport prank on dad

Family pranks dad by putting his face on checked luggage

Missouri resident Kelsey Thorne recently went viral after pranking her dad by putting a large sticker of his face on his checked luggage. Mike Bone was shocked to see the surprise as he arrived at the airport in Punta Cana.

A prank that was successfully played on a Missouri dad has gone viral after his wife and kids stuck a massive photo of his face onto his checked luggage — ensuring he would easily spot his bag coming down the carousel.

Kelsey Thorne, 29, pulled the prank on her dad, Mike Bone, while their family was traveling to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Thorne said that her father is colorblind, which can sometimes make it difficult for him to find his belongings.

VIRAL TIKTOK TREND HAS BRIDES SHOCKING THEIR HUSBANDS WITH BRAND NEW LOOK ON WEDDING DAY

“My mom, Carrie Bone, and I were joking about how long it would take us to find our luggage on vacation as my dad is colorblind,” Thorne, a medic for the U.S. Army and resident of De Soto, told Fox News Digital via email.

Mike Bone with luggage

Mike Bone (pictured here) was shocked to find a large sticker of his face attached to his baggage as he and his family arrived at their vacation destination of Punta Cana. (Kelsey Thorne)

She added, “[We] came up with the idea to make a giant sticker for his suitcase to speed up the process.”

Thorne also owns an embroidery and custom goods shop, so the task was easy to execute, she said.

SINGLE MOM TRAVELS TO 17 COUNTRIES WITH BABY DURING 3-YEAR PAID MATERNITY LEAVE

Thorne said she made the sticker the next day and her mother, along with her older brother Taylor, concocted a plan.

“While my mom distracted my dad, I placed the sticker on his suitcase and packed it into the car,” she said.

“My dad dropped us off at the front [of the airport] as he went to park, and we were able to sneak his suitcase out then.”

Luggage with face stickers

Kelsey Thorne, a Missouri resident, added stickers with her father’s face on his luggage so he would be able to spot his suitcase easily when they arrived to Punta Cana International Airport. (Kelsey Thorne)

Thorne posted a TikTok video showing her dad’s reaction to the surprise as the family arrived to the baggage claim are at Punta Cana International Airport. The footage garnered more than 8.2 million views. 

“At first, he was confused as people kept laughing, looking at him and yelling, ‘Here’s your suitcase,’” she said. 

Thorne said that once her dad realized what his sneaky family had done, he loved the sticker.

Dad with personalized luggage

Kelsey Thorne said she owns an embroidery and custom goods shop, which is why it made it easy for her to create the custom stickers. (Kelsey Thorne)

Thorne added that her father is a realtor, and he was more interested in knowing if he could get similar stickers for his company. 

She said, “I don’t think any of us could stop laughing.”

Thorne said she wasn’t expecting the video to go viral, but she’s “glad everyone enjoyed it” as much as she and her family did.

“We all need funny, wholesome moments every now and then,” she said.

