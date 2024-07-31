Rubbermaid’s scrubber, down to $17, is like an electric toothbrush for your home

Warm weather cleaning underway? If you have “grout” on your to-do list, chances are you’re avoiding this dreaded task until the last possible second. And we can’t really blame you. Crouching down while furiously scrubbing away at your tile floor for hours on end — knowing there’s a very good chance it’ll barely look any different once you’re done — isn’t anyone’s idea of a good time. While you can’t avoid the job entirely, you can dramatically cut down on the amount of elbow grease required with the viral Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber. It’s also a whiz at cleaning corners, patio door tracks, window frames, hubcaps and more — and it’s down to just $17 (from $26) at Amazon.

Why is it a good deal? 💰

Once you realize how much more quickly you can get your cleaning done with the help of this scrubber, it’ll become a priceless addition to your upkeep arsenal. That said, getting it on sale is pretty appealing. Since 2021, it’s only dipped about $3 lower than it is now, and that’s rare. Not too shabby, especially for a product you’ll be reaching for weekly.

Why do I need this? 🤔

If you’re thinking this handheld gadget closely resembles an electric toothbrush, that’s essentially what it is. Only instead of putting it in your mouth, you’ll use it to blast away dirt and grime from every crevice in your bathroom — or any small area in your home needing attention, for that matter.

It’s so effective, it’s become an Amazon bestseller with thousands of perfect five-star ratings, and cleaning TikTok videos showing the Rubbermaid Power Scrubber in action (along with some truly astonishing before-and-afters) have racked up millions of views and likes. I’ve even become a dedicated fan (check out my full Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber review). So what makes it worth the hype?

First and foremost, it does practically all of the heavy lifting for you via its 6V of power and oscillating head, which scrubs a whopping 60 times per second. If your filthy grout has any hope at all, it’ll be thanks to this little device rather than manual labor — and hey, we’re not complaining. According to the brand, it also works twice as fast as a standard scrub brush. A time- and energy-saver? We love to see it.

Its small design means it’ll fit into all of those corners, nooks and crannies that would likely be neglected with a larger brush. Plus, it’s water-resistant, making it great for tackling buildup-prone areas like showers and sinks, and the soft, ergonomic grip offers a comfy fit for your hand. Bonus? Four AA batteries are included, so you can test it out as soon as it arrives at your door.

If it’s between going to town with a sponge or simply holding this gizmo while it takes care of the dirty work, we’re choosing the latter every time. Sometimes, laziness does pay off!

Caked-on grime is no match for this battery-powered scrubber. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

If you’re still on the fence about adding this “buzzy” tool to your cleaning arsenal, don’t just take our word for it.

Pros 👍

“I am a senior and my hands have good old arthritis bugging them,” explained one convert. “I clean houses. This scrubber has saved me. It’s awesome around those pesky faucets, between the sink and backsplash, toilet hinges, fridge handles, grout, shower/faucet heads, keeps the water holes clear; every time I use it, I seem to find something new it works on.”

“I used it on the grout between my kitchen tiles,” said another. “I thought the grout would need to be redone, but this tool made it look brand-new, and didn’t require all the elbow grease I was anticipating until I found this little beauty! Worth every penny!”

“So addictive,” raved a third. “You never knew how much fun cleaning could be. I knew my grout and crevices needed extra help, but this is very satisfying.”

Cons 👎

Several buyers had the same qualm as this mostly satisfied reviewer, who wrote, “It would only be better if it was rechargeable or didn’t go through batteries quite as fast! I’ve already ordered a second one to have on hand so I am never without! … This brush has become our best friend when it comes to cleaning items for our eBay store. Whether it is cleaning 40-year-old gunk out of knives … or shining up an old pair of Nikes, this is the tool for the job!”

“[My] only minor complaint is that it tends to be a bit sloppy,” shared a final fan, “but that’s pretty easy to clean up. … This works surprisingly will when paired with The Pink Stuff.” (More on that below!)

Need a good all-purpose cleaner? Check out another TikTok (and Yahoo editor) fave — The Pink Stuff:

Amazon This No. 1 bestselling cleaning paste is the real deal, I tell ya. It can be used to bust stains and grime from almost any surface, but is gentle enough that it won’t leave any scratches. Deputy editor Izabella Zaydenberg, a self-proclaimed “cleaning fanatic,” swears by the stuff: “It has a light floral scent, so no need to hold your breath when you open the jar. As for application, just use a cloth or sponge (lots of TikTokers swear by the Scrub Daddy) and gently rub away the stain. It takes minimal elbow grease — in just a few minutes, the cat-food residue on my walls was gone for good. It took a little more time to work its magic on scratches and paw-print stains, but they’re history too.” Check out her full The Pink Stuff review for more. $5 at Amazon

