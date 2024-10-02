FHA-HoReCa 2024 in Singapore: RATIONAL presents innovations for the professional kitchen

RATIONAL will be exhibiting at FHA-HoReCa Singapore from 22 to 25 October. The world market leader will be showcasing a host of innovations for professional kitchens over 100 square metres.

LANDSBERG, Germany, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — For the first time in Singapore, RATIONAL is showcasing the integrated iCareSystem AutoDose cleaning and storage system for select iCombi Pro models. This award-winning feature, recognized by the Internorga Future and Kitchen Innovation Awards, allows autonomous cleaning at the touch of a button or on a customised scheduled basis. “With cleaning products stored in solid form within the system, it enhances safety by reducing direct chemical contact for staff. Additionally, it optimizes chemical usage, reducing environmental impact,” explains Miguel Lamberti, Senior Vice President RATIONAL Asia South & Pacific.



Visit the RATIONAL booth at FHA HoReCa 2024 at the Singapore Expo, Hall 5, Booth 5B3-01.

As in previous years, the RATIONAL stand will feature cooking shows, where RATIONAL chefs will demonstrate the performance and intelligent functions of the iCombi Pro and iVario Pro cooking systems. The iCombi Pro can effortlessly grill chicken satay, steam cakes or fry sea bass fillets while independently managing the cooking processes for consistent, high-quality results on all racks with its intelligent function. A tip from Mr Lamberti: “Anyone who comes to the show at 3.30pm can taste the lamb, which is cooked for seven hours completely unsupervised.”

The iVario Pro, which replaces tilting pans, kettles, deep-fat fryers and pressure cookers in catering and restaurant industries, will be used live at the show. Demonstrating its high output, flexibility, speed and consistent quality, RATIONAL chefs showcase how they can prepare soy-ginger chicken in just ten minutes on one side of the iVario Pro 2-S two-pan model, while preparing noodles in two minutes on the other. This is the first FHA where RATIONAL Chefs will cook 80kg of curry chicken in under an hour using the iVario Pro L, witness for yourself at the Experience Island at 11:30am daily.

Digitalisation is becoming increasingly important as it helps to simplify processes in professional kitchens. The ConnectedCooking digital kitchen management system provides free access to networked iCombi Pro and iVario Pro via PC, tablet or smartphone. This means you can always keep an eye on cooking system details such as utilisation, cleaning status, energy consumption and HACCP data; the level of iCareSystem AutoDose cartridges can also be viewed via ConnectedCooking.

“We look forward to convincing visitors live at the show of the cooking systems, their functions and the delicious results,” says Mr Lamberti. What’s more, RATIONAL Asia South & Pacific offers its customers the highest level of expertise and excellent service – from individual consulting to personalised training. An extensive network of RATIONAL dealers and service partners completes the comprehensive range. For more information: https://www.rational-online.com/en_sg/lp/fha-registration/.

rational-online.com

