Today’s best sales: $70 off a Shark upright, an Echo Dot for 50% off and more

Despite being a corded vac, this upright from Shark is designed to clean anywhere you need it to — hard floors, carpets, stairs and more. The large dust cup means you can keep on cleaning without having to constantly dump out debris, and the anti-allergen seal with a HEPA filter helps secure up to 99.99% of dust and allergens, so they’re trapped in the vac and not in your sinuses (or the air you’re breathing).

“Didn’t realize how worn-out my old cleaner was until I used this one for the first time,” shared a user. “It is easy to operate and maneuver around furniture. It does a great job of cleaning, no dusty smell in the air after use, the attachments are easy to use and it is much quieter than my old cleaner. A great vacuum cleaner at a reasonable price.”