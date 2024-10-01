Today’s best sales: $70 off a Shark upright, an Echo Dot for 50% off and more

Our passion is sharing the best savings with our readers every single day, and today is no exception! We’ve discovered 10 top deals that should be on your radar right this moment, like an allergen-filtering Shark vacuum for a sweet $70 off; a multitasking Amazon Echo Dot at a whopping 54% discount; and even a Ninja Foodi indoor grill for getting your sizzle on well into the winter at under $200. Keep scrolling to check out some of the best savings across the ‘net … and make sure you add ’em to your cart before they disappear!
Despite being a corded vac, this upright from Shark is designed to clean anywhere you need it to — hard floors, carpets, stairs and more. The large dust cup means you can keep on cleaning without having to constantly dump out debris, and the anti-allergen seal with a HEPA filter helps secure up to 99.99% of dust and allergens, so they’re trapped in the vac and not in your sinuses (or the air you’re breathing).
“Didn’t realize how worn-out my old cleaner was until I used this one for the first time,” shared a user. “It is easy to operate and maneuver around furniture. It does a great job of cleaning, no dusty smell in the air after use, the attachments are easy to use and it is much quieter than my old cleaner. A great vacuum cleaner at a reasonable price.”
Amazon invented the smart speaker (hey Alexa!), so you can trust that it knows what it’s doing by now. The latest Echo Dot offers great sound for its size, performs an array of functions and regularly costs $50. However, you can currently snag one for over 50% off!
Yahoo’s Senior Tech Editor, Rick Broida, writes in his review: “I consider the Echo Dot an excellent device, one that’s incredibly useful and versatile. Whether it’s your first foray into smart speakers or simply an extension of an existing smart-home setup, you’ll find it an amazing asset.”
One Amazon shopper who calls the device a “must have” said they have five versions of Alexa all around their house for various tasks. They shared: “In the unlikely event of a fall, I can call a friend or 911 for help, which is a potential lifesaver for people of any age. If I come home after dark, I can ask Alexa to turn on the lights so I don’t walk into a dark house. Alexa does thousands of things to make life easier.”
A dull knife just won’t cut it when it comes to efficient (and safe) slicing and dicing. And if you’d rather not shell out for a whole new set of blades, you can hone the ones you already have courtesy of this nifty tool, which our pro baker writer loves for its utility.
It has coarse, medium, fine and serrated slots for sharpening and polishing, and it even has an ergonomic handle that works for both lefties and righties. This is as low as we’ve ever seen the price on it, too, so chop-chop!
Save $11 with coupon
This comprehensive 3D White kit is one of the most popular tooth-whitening treatments on Amazon (currently a No. 1 bestseller, natch) due to its pro-level smile-brightening effects. It also purports to brighten teeth up to 20 shades.
“After just a few uses, I noticed a dramatic difference in the brightness of my smile, and my teeth look professionally whitened without the hefty price tag,” noted a user. “The strips are easy to apply and stay in place, making the whole process convenient and mess-free. I’m impressed with how gentle they are on my teeth and gums while still delivering noticeable results.”
Trying to up your cooking game? These pans are made with ceramic coating, so your cooking will be just as safe as it is scrumptious. The ceramic nonstick granite construction also makes it safe to put in the dishwasher and provides rapid and even heating for all your culinary creations. You can even remove the handles to make the most of your kitchen storage.
“Best cookware set ever!” said one happy home chef. “I love everything about this set. So far they cook on my glass top surface evenly! Haven’t warped! Best of all, I’m loving having more space in kitchen cabinets!”
This do-it-all cooker grills, air fries, bakes, broils and roasts … and even dehydrates too! It’s really all you need on your countertop, and you can ditch that clunky oven. A roast thermometer cooks meat to perfection so you can set it and forget it. With Ninja’s smoke control system, you can char-grill right in your home smoke-free — ideal for whipping up some perfectly seared steaks even when the temps begin to plummet outside.
“Literally life-changing,” said one of over 15,000 five-star fans. “No more heating up the place with the oven in the summer, no more waiting forever for something small to be cooked in the oven, no more stove top hamburgers due to not having a grill, and no more guessing with overcooking or undercooking meats. This literally does it all.”
This little space heater packs a punch! It can heat up to 95°F in seconds and comes with three fan levels to warm a space up to 200 square feet. It will automatically shut off if it starts to overheat or if it’s accidentally tipped over. If your feet get especially chilly or you want to use it to keep warm on your patio into the fall season, it’s a solid buy.
More than 60,000 Amazon shoppers give it a five-star rating, and even I have one of these bad boys. I love keeping it under my desk or sitting it next to me on the sofa on days when I don’t want to crank the heat, but could use a quick warming up. The fact that it’s over 50% off is a huge bonus!
Save $33 with coupon
Snail mucin is a mucus-like protein that contains multiple compounds — including collagen, elastin and glycolic acid — that experts have long considered beneficial for human skin. This serum contains snail mucin and has over 53,000 five-star reviews, many from buyers who rave about how hydrated and bright their skin feels after use.
Our own beauty editor was skeptical, but tried it: “I saw a noticeable improvement in my skin’s texture within the first day and even more so after two weeks. My skin was more supple, my fine lines appeared less deep and my face appeared generally more even and had a sort of glow.”
“I have only been using this product for about six weeks and it has completely transformed my skin,” said one Amazon reviewer. “Previously, any makeup I put on would look like I had makeup on because my skin looked dry and you could see every crevice. After using this product my skin is SO smooth, makeup goes on and it actually looks like skin instead of caked-on makeup. My skin is so glowy and smooth, no other product has produced this much change in my skin.”
It’s time to embrace flannel season in style! This button-down has a slightly oversized fit and a curved hem to flatter a variety of shapes, and it’s ideal over a tee on warm days and as a snuggly layer on chilly nights. Choose from 15 colors.
“Perfect in every way for me,” gushed a Walmart shopper. “Exactly what I was looking for so I love it. Love the colors, love the fit, love the length.”
More of the best sales to shop today:
-
Allbirds: Get up to 40% off select shoes for a limited time.
-
Coach Outlet: Get up to 70% off select styles.
-
Cozy Earth: Get up to 25% off Oprah’s favorite sheets and more during the Fall Sale.
-
Dick’s Sporting Goods: Get up to 50% off shoes, clothing, gear and more.
-
J.Crew: Grab cashmere for up to 20% off and sale prices as marked.
-
Kate Spade Outlet: Get up to 70% off sale styles, plus an extra 20% off when purchasing two or more items.
-
Madewell: Score some serious savings in the Madewell sale section.
-
Nordstrom: Shop thousands of new markdowns in the Limited-Time Sale, ending today.
-
Nordstrom Rack: Get up to 80% off select coats from Vince Camuto, Kenneth Cole New York, Lucky Brand and more.
-
Spanx: Grab some of the brand’s top-selling styles, starting at just $10.
-
Target: Get up to 50% off select toys, up to 50% off laptops and tablets, up to 25% off floor care and more.
-
Walmart: Get up to 65% off with flash deals on home goods, apparel and more.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.