SURABAYA, Indonesia, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A night of enchantment and cultural splendor unfolded at Soirée Rooftop Bar as The 1st Drone Show & Lunar Party illuminated the Surabaya skyline in a breathtaking spectacle. Set against the city’s dazzling nightscape, this unprecedented event brought together modern pop culture and timeless traditions to celebrate the Lunar New Year in unparalleled style.



First Drone Show by Soiree Rooftop Bar, Lights Up Surabaya’s Skyline

Guests were captivated as hundreds of synchronized drones painted mesmerizing formations in the sky, crafting intricate designs that paid homage to the rich heritage of the Lunar New Year at the best rooftop Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah . This innovative aerial performance redefined festive celebrations, seamlessly blending artistry and cutting-edge technology.

Adding to the evening’s grandeur, guests were enthralled as the Chinese Fire Dance and Barongsai (Lion Dance) performance by Saka Talent took the stage simultaneously, creating a breathtaking fusion of movement, energy, and tradition, a traditional symbol of prosperity and good fortune that left the audience in awe.

Soirée Rooftop Bar at Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah, known for its sophisticated ambiance and panoramic city views, provided the perfect setting for this momentous occasion. With carefully curated cocktails and gourmet delights, the night became an immersive journey through flavors, sights, and sounds that embodied the spirit of the Lunar New Year.

“The 1st Drone Show & Lunar Party was more than just a celebration, it was an artistic fusion of innovation and tradition. We are proud to offer this exceptional experience to our guests staying at Four Points Pakuwon Indah , as well as to visitors seeking a unique and relaxing atmosphere at Soirée Rooftop Bar” said Anna, F&B Manager at Soirée Rooftop Bar .

Mr. Alex, one of the guests shared their excitement, stating, “It’s an unforgettable moment for me and the first time I saw the best performance drone show in Surabaya with the best vibrant atmosphere. I was afraid this moment wouldn’t happen again, but the weather spoke differently, we witnessed the best spectacle ever in Surabaya.”

As Surabaya’s premier rooftop destination for exclusive events, Soirée Rooftop Bar continues to redefine nightlife experiences, bringing fresh and exciting concepts to the city’s social scene.

For more information about upcoming events, visit www.soireerooftopbarsurabaya.com.

About Four Points by Sheraton®

About Marriott Bonvoy®

