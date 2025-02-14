Saturday, February 15, 2025
President Trump's golf courses: Where they are, how you can play

President Donald Trump is an avid golfer hitting the greens, sometimes playing a round on his own courses. 

Last week, Trump was seen golfing with Tiger Woods at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The president is reported to have a 2.5 handicap with his home club set at Trump National Golf Club Bedminister, according to the United States Golf Association’s Golf Handicap Information Network.

TRUMP’S STAMINA AT AGE 78 IMPRESSES EXPERTS: ‘MENTAL AND PHYSICAL RESILIENCE’

The Trump Organization has a total of 18 courses, with 11 of the courses located in the U.S.

While all international courses are open to the public, two courses in the U.S. give all golfers the chance to play in various locations.

Trump tees off at LIV Golf pro-am

President Donald Trump watches his shot from the first tee during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational in Bedminster, N.J., in 2022. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

The private clubs are in Bedminster, New Jersey; Colts Neck, New Jersey; Charlotte, North Carolina; Washington, D.C.; Westchester, New York; Hudson Valley, New York; Philadelphia; Juniper, Florida; and Palm Beach, Florida. 

FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP ANNOUNCES REOPENING OF PUBLIC WHITE HOUSE TOURS

Two additional international courses will be opening soon, in Bali, Indonesia, and in Muscat, Oman.

President-elect Trump golfing in Florida

President Donald Trump plays golf in 2023 ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational series tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

See the public courses below.

MELANIA TRUMP’S LIFE WITH PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: SEE THE PHOTOS

Miami

Picture at the LIV Golf Team Championship

Trump National Doral Golf Club in Doral, Florida. (Michele Eve Sandberg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Trump National Doral Golf Club is home to four championship courses.

In April, Trump National Doral will be hosting the 2025 LIV Golf Miami tournament, bringing top players like Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. 

The club’s Blue Monster course is listed among Golf Magazine’s Top 100 best public courses for 2024-2025.

BARRON TRUMP SPOTTED ON NYU CAMPUS FOR FIRST TIME SINCE INAUGURATION

Los Angeles 

Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles is along the Pacific Ocean with views of Catalina Island. 

A 45,000-square-foot grand clubhouse sits on the property with four dining facilities

Trump LIV Golf

Trump looks on from the 18th green during day 2 of the LIV Golf Invitational DC at Trump National Golf Club on May 27, 2023, in Sterling, Virginia. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Turnberry, Scotland

Trump Turnberry in South Ayrshire is home to four Open Championships with three courses. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

The Alisa Course is named after an uninhibited volcanic island, Ailsa Craig, set across from the property that is half a billion years old.

President Donald Trump playing golf at Trump Turnberry in South Ayrshire

President Trump golfs at the Trump Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire. (Getty Images)

In Aberden, another location in Scotland, Trump International Scotland is situated on the coastline of the North Sea.

The course stretches 7,428 yards and was designed by Martin Hawtree.

Trump in golf cart

Donald Trump drives a golf cart prior to the start of day 3 of the LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club on Aug. 13, 2023, in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Getty Images)

More Trump golf course locations abroad

Trump International Golf Links Ireland in Doonbeg was originally sculpted sand hills along the Atlantic Ocean.

The course stretches 7,026 yards with the average round taking four hours and 30 minutes to complete. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In Dubai, the Trump International Golf Club Dubai is located in the AKOYA by DAMAC master development, stretching 7,205 yards. 

The par-71 course offers night golf and also has a par-3 course.

Trump competes at Turnberry

President Trump is pictured playing golf at his Trump Turnberry course in South Ayrshire during a visit to the U.K. (Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images)

In Indonesia, Trump International Golf Course Lido is South African professional golfer Ernie Els’ first course design in the country.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The course is set in the tropical forests of West Java, where golfers can take in views of Mount Salak and Mount Gede.

