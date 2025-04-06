First lady Melania Trump opens White House gardens to all Americans

A time-honored White House tradition has taken place again this April as first lady Melania Trump invited Americans to the White House grounds to view the beautiful gardens in early bloom. Sunday’s skies were mostly cloudy with highs near 60F and the sun was peeking through — so the threat of spring showers kept no one away.

Americans lined up early in the morning to view the Trump White House gardens across the South Lawn.

Previously scheduled for both Saturday and Sunday, the tours were rescheduled to Sunday due to “an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety of all within proximity to public demonstrations planned near the White House,” according to a press release.

On the tour, visitors can view the flower garden, The Rose Garden, the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden, the Kitchen and Cutting Garden, and the Children’s Garden.

The White House grounds comprise the oldest continually maintained landscape in the U.S.

Currently, there are 33 commemorative plantings.

“Since the 1870s, most presidents have planted a commemorative tree while they were in office,” the National Park Service says. “The White House Gardens are constantly changing with the seasons and administrations.”

Nicholas Clemens, director of communications at The Office of the First Lady, told Fox News Digital, “We are proud to continue the longstanding tradition of Spring Garden Tours by inviting the public to enjoy the beauty and history of the White House grounds.”

“It’s a special opportunity for visitors of all ages to experience the gardens that have been cared for by dedicated staff and enjoyed by generations of first families,” he added.

Placed around the grounds are photos of first lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump along with photos of previous first families in the gardens.

The tour on Sunday also offered the last chance for the public to view the Southern magnolia tree said to have been planted by President Andrew Jackson.

The nation’s seventh president served from 1829 to 1837.

President Trump recently said that the tree is in “terrible condition” and needs to be removed due to the safety hazards it presents.

The Jackson tree was seen propped up with wires on Sunday to ensure the safety of both the building and the visitors.

During the tour, crowds swarmed “The Beast,” snapping photos of the well-known presidential limousine.

The White House partners with the Trust for the National Mall in raising private donations and recruiting volunteers for the tour.

Julie Moore, spokesperson for the Trust for the National Mall, told Fox News Digital that they’re honored by the partnership and “help care for the iconic White House Gardens all year long.”

“This is a wonderful event that invites visitors to enjoy the beauty and history of the White House gardens,” she said, “and to enjoy the work we do to preserve them for the next generation.”

The garden tour is separate from the White House tour.

The south grounds of the White House will open again to the public for another weekend in the fall, as per usual arrangements.

