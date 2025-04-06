This top-rated air fryer saves an ‘enormous amount of time’ — and it’s down to $90

I find it just slightly unfair that enjoying homemade French fries, fried chicken and doughnuts often goes hand in hand with a house that reeks of oil. Not to mention the messy splatters that typically accompany deep-frying. Of course, all of those woes go right out the window when you have an air fryer, and we’ve found an exceptional deal on a top-rated model: the Cosori TurboBlaze 6-Quart Air Fryer for an unprecedented $90, down from $120 — crispy-crunchy delights, here you come!

Amazon Tell your oven it can hibernate until fall — this little speed demon won’t make your kitchen feel like a desert. $90 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This air fryer is just $2 above the lowest price we’ve ever seen it, and that was during the holidays. Meanwhile, more than 20,000 shoppers bought one of these cooking saviors in the last month. If you’re looking to add one of these versatile appliances to your kitchen’s arsenal, this one’s got your name written all over it. (Besides “Cosori.”) In comparison, a smaller model is on sale for $120.

Why do I need this? 🤔

One Yahoo editor, Nicole Sforza, actually tested the Cosori TurboBlaze, saying, “It couldn’t be easier to use,” and that she relies on it “nonstop for quick kid meals,” as well as family dinners. (Check out our full roundup of the best air fryers for more.)

Advertisement Advertisement

Its most prominent feature is its “Advanced TurboBlaze Technology,” which promises ultra-crispy textures and “lightning-fast cooking” so you can have dinner on the table, pronto. Plus, it’s user-friendly: Choose from one-touch modes like Preheat, Reheat, Dry, Bake, Proof, Warm, Air Fry, Roast, Broil and Frozen. Aside from that, you can choose your time and temperature and be on your way to crunch town.

Need a little recipe inspo? This cooker even has a dedicated app containing over 100 meal ideas, including nutrition information. And according to the brand, you can make your favorite fried foods with up to 95% less oil than traditional methods. When it’s time to clean, the nonstick basket can go right in the dishwasher, though it’s slick enough that you could quickly wipe it down by hand as well.

Functionality aside, this sleek Cosori air fryer makes for some real countertop eye candy… (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Nearly 8,000 Amazon customers are contentedly crunching away with the Cosori TurboBlaze.

Pros 👍

“I have had several air fryers that I’ve spent hundreds of dollars on and this one is my absolute favorite one of all!” gushed one satisfied shopper. “It does not smoke or smell. It’s so quiet too … and you don’t have to use much oil.”

Advertisement Advertisement

“So glad I chose this air fryer, since it is everything and more to making cooking easier,” raved another. “[I’ve] made steak, shrimp, chicken tenders, hamburgers, fish, baked fruit tarts and biscuits. Definitely a game-changer — everything came out delicious. Perfect for those hot summer days — keeps the kitchen cool. Easy cleanup — [the] nonstick plate makes it easy.”

“I have used it for cooking several things [over] the past two weeks,” said a third. “What I can say so far is that it’s saving me an enormous amount of time. … We don’t have a ton of counter space in our kitchen, so I am loving the small size of this machine. It is aesthetically pleasing to look at and super user-friendly too.”

Cons 👎

“The only thing I don’t love is that it doesn’t remember the last temperature it was set at,” admitted a generally pleased user. “If it finishes baking, you need to enter the temperature again if it needs more time. Otherwise, this thing is beautiful.”

Several users shared this final fan‘s note: “[My] only caution is, things cook much faster than in other air fryers,” they heeded. “Until you have used this unit a few times, it is easy to overcook things. My opinion is that this is the best air fryer on the market today.”

Amazon You’ve heard of Meatless Mondays and Taco Tuesdays — maybe Fry-day Fridays can become a tradition in your house? $90 at Amazon

Oh, and this CliffsNotes-esque air-frying cheat sheet makes a handy add-on:

Amazon This fan-fave booklet contains instructions for cooking over 120 types of foods in your air fryer. Stick it right on the fridge thanks to the magnet on the back. One five-star fan, who called it a “godsend,” wrote: “Nothing worse than overcooking meat or fish because you guessed wrong on the timing and/or heat settings. I’ve referred to this for several things now and every time, the food came out restaurant-perfect!” $10 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

Advertisement Advertisement

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

Home

Kitchen

Source