Flight attendant on TikTok reveals luggage tag safety tip she wishes more flyers knew about

A flight attendant is sharing some of her top advice for airline travelers and her latest tip has reached more than 850,000 views on TikTok.

Ally Case, who said she works for American Airlines, started a series on TikTok where she shared a series of “14 Days of Travel Tips,” with one of them focused on safety and luggage.

In Case’s video, she shares “one of her top travel safety tips” about personal information being disclosed on a passenger’s luggage tag.

AIRLINE PASSENGERS COULD BE REMOVED FROM FLIGHTS FOR GOING BAREFOOT: ETIQUETTE EXPERT WEIGHS IN

“I don’t even like strangers to know my name — no chance am I going to have my phone number and home address on display,” Case captioned her video.

luggage tag with blank tag

An American Airlines flight attendant is sharing her safety travel tips on TikTok, which included a hack about hiding your personal information on your baggage tag so it is not completely open to the public. (iStock)

Instead of leaving your personal information for all to see on your luggage tag, Case recommends travelers turn over the insert within the tag, so that it is available when needed, but not for just anyone to see.

“Always flip your information on your luggage cards backwards,” she says in her video.

“I cannot tell you how many people I see on a daily basis with their information displayed.”

AIRLINE PASSENGER’S ‘AWKWARD’ SEATING ARRANGEMENT GOES VIRAL: ‘NEVER GOING TO RECOVER’

Case said that by flipping the card backwards inside the tag, if your luggage gets lost, someone who finds the baggage can flip the card over and find the correct contact information.

luggage-on-conveyor-belt-with-tag

Case recommends flipping over the card insert of the bag tag that has all your information on it, so that it is not easily seen by strangers close by. (iStock)

Many users in the comment section found this to be a “great idea” and others shared their own personal luggage safety hacks.

“Such a great bit of advice. Will definitely be doing this from now on!!” one user commented.

“I just slide my business card into the holder. That has enough info to get it back to me,” another TikTok user wrote.

MOM’S VIRAL AIRPLANE SEATING HACK STIRS DEBATE; SOLO FLYERS ‘CAN’T STAND’ IT

baggage tag information

Instead of using a baggage tag that shares all your personal information, look for one with a cover so that the information is only available when needed, Case suggested in her TikTok video. (iStock)

A TikTok creator shared a personal story about why it is important to hide personal information when traveling.

“My daughter’s 15-year-old friend was traveling with us and a guy behind us in the gate line [texted] her because he saw her #. I lost it! Cover your info,” the user commented on Case’s post.

One social media user said that instead of using their home address, they write their work address on their tag.

Another person said they write the address of their trip destination, not their home.

“I’ve set up a dedicated email address instead,” another person wrote.

bag tag safety tip split

You likely want to make sure you keep your personal information safe while traveling, and a flight attendant’s latest tip has social media users weighing in on the topic. (iStock)

Other users appeared to be worried that some airline employees would not think to flip the card over if it appeared to be blank.

Case suggested writing “flip it over” on the blank side of the tag, so whoever finds the luggage will know that the information has been filled out, but is on the other side. 

She also suggested buying a tag that had a built-in cover.

The company security.org advises people to keep “travel itineraries, passports, car rental documents, airline tickets and boarding passes” secure. 

“These documents contain confidential information that you won’t want a stranger stumbling across. For your safety, Scan a copy of your passport and keep that in a secure place,” the website says.

“Keep your passport locked in a safe area along with your mobile devices. Do not leave it in plain sight. If you bring it along with you (and choose not to leave it behind in a hotel for example), make sure that it is close to your body as you would with your devices and wallet.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Case and American Airlines for comment.

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 

