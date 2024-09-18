Thursday, September 19, 2024
How to watch the ‘Survivor’ Season 47 premiere tonight

There are popular reality TV shows… and then there’s Survivor. With 46 seasons, 69 Emmy nominations and seven Emmy wins under its belt, there’s no denying the survival-of-the-fittest style series is a smash hit. Now, it’s time for Season 47. This season’s cast includes Pod Save America co-host and former Obama speechwriter Jon Lovett and Miss Delaware USA 2018 Sierra Wright. The new season of Survivor premieres with a two-hour episode tonight on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. Are you ready to watch 18 castaways find their tribe in Fiji? Here’s everything you need to know about Survivor Season 47.

Survivor Season 47 premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET. From then on, weekly 90-minute episodes will air every Wednesday from 8-9:30 p.m.

New episodes of Survivor will air weekly every Wednesday on CBS, and will also stream the next day on Paramount+. If you want to watch Survivor live but don’t have CBS, the Paramount+ with Showtime tier includes live CBS.

Paramount+ has two tiers available: an $8/month ad-supported tier and a $13/month premium tier that’s ad-free and includes Showtime and live access to your local CBS channel. Paramount+ offers a host of live sports, hit shows and new and classic movies. 

Unlike a lot of other streaming services these days, Paramount+ still offers a free trial — so new subscribers can sign up to watch the Survivor premiere on CBS and check out the rest of the Paramount+ library totally free. Plus, right now, you can an annual Paramount+ plan starting at just $29.99 (that’s $2.50/month for the whole year) with the code FALL50.

Survivor host Jeff Probst returns for the show’s 47th season with a cast of competitors that includes a former presidential speech writer, an E-sports commentator, an ER doctor and more. Here’s the full list of Survivor Season 47 castaways:

  • Anika Dhar

  • Jon Lovett

  • Rachel LaMont

  • Andy Rueda

  • Jerome “Rome” Cooney

  • Caroline Vidmar

  • Aysha Welch

  • Gabe Ortis

  • Genevieve Mushaluk

  • Kishan Patel

  • Sierra Wright

  • Kyle Ostwald

  • Sue Smey

  • Terran “TK” Foster

  • Tiyana Hallums

  • Sam Phalen

  • Teeny Chirichillo

  • Solomon “Sol” Yi

The winner of Survivor gets the title of “Sole Survivor” and wins a $1 million prize.

