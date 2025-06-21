Flight passenger’s rant about airline standby practices goes viral as record summer travel gets underway

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An individual has taken to social media to rant that he or she is “tired of airlines acting like they’re doing you a favor for putting you on a flight you paid for” just as the busiest summer travel season gets underway — sparking a heated discussion online among other travelers.

“I book a flight weeks in advance and find out I’ve been put on standby when I get to the airport,” wrote the person in a Reddit post, which elicited more than 5,000 reactions.

“I then get told, ‘Oh, you’re lucky we got you the last seats available.’”

FLIGHT PASSENGERS COMPLAIN ABOUT MASKLESS COUGHING ON BOARD AS SUMMER TRAVEL HEATS UP

The person added on the Reddit travel thread, “Lucky? I paid for this flight weeks in advance.”

The Redditor went on to say, addressing an unnamed airline in the post, “You oversold the flight and are now scrambling people around and are acting like you’re doing me [a] favor for getting me a seat on the flight I originally booked and paid for.”

One individual responded to the post, “They will cancel or change the flight at a moment’s notice, but if you change it, it’s a problem and costs more.”

That reply alone attracted some 3,000 reactions.

AMERICANS READY TO HIT THE ROAD IN RECORD NUMBERS THIS INDEPENDENCE DAY

The vast majority of commenters agreed with the original post and expressed similar levels of outrage.

“They rarely admit fault and if you make a mistake, it usually costs you,” said another person. “It would be fair if they took responsibility, especially for overbooking.”

“You paid for your ticket. You did your part.”

Wrote yet another person in part, “While I understand the concept of positive positioning for customer service, it’s insulting for them to use the word ‘lucky’ here. You paid for your ticket. You did your part. They created a problem and they had to solve it.”

TOURISTS SPRAYED WITH WATER GUNS BY PROTESTERS AS EUROPEAN ANTI-TOURISM TREND GROWS

Said another commenter, “If you fly first class, they actually treat you like a person once you get on the plane.”

Others online shared different perspectives — with some expressing confusion about the situation described.

“Did you make sure to check in 24 hours in advance?” wrote one person. “Some airlines will release your seat to standby if [you’re] not checked in by the last hour or so.”

Others also said they’ve never been bumped and asked the original poster for more details.

“I have never experienced that,” wrote one person. “I don’t take that many domestic flights, but I do travel quite a lot internationally. I [have] never been bumped or had my ticket canceled.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Said another person, “This has never happened to me. Ever.”

Wrote someone else, “Did you buy a basic fare with no assigned seat? I’m confused as to how they could move you to standby.”

With July 4th just up ahead, Americans are predicted to set a travel record this year to celebrate during the nation’s 249th birthday.

AAA released its “Independence Day Travel Forecast” report, finding that 72.2 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home this July 4th, Fox News Digital previously reported.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

The forecast looks not just at the Fourth of July but at holiday travel spanning from Saturday, June 28 to Sunday, July 6.

The 2025 report is predicting an increase of 1.7 million travelers compared to last year, while determining there will be seven million more travelers compared to 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Over 60 million Americans are set to drive to their destination , which is a 2.2% increase from 2024.

Of the millions predicted to travel, 8% or 5.84 million Americans will be flying to their destinations.

About 4.78 million travelers will be taking other forms of transportation such as cruises or trains.

Ashley DiMella of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.

Source