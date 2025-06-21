Winners of the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival Golden Goblet Awards Revealed

SHANGHAI, June 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 27th Shanghai International Film Festival Golden Goblet Award ceremony was held at the Shanghai Grand Theatre. The Golden Goblet Awards were successively revealed.

At the awards ceremony, 49 entries competed in the five major categories of the Golden Goblet Award. As the eight major awards of the Golden Goblet Award’s main competition section were successively announced, the Kyrgyzstan film BLACK RED YELLOW won Best Film. Actor José Martins was awarded the Golden Goblet for Best Actor for his role in the film THE SCENT OF THINGS REMEMBERED. Actress Wan Qian was awarded the Golden Goblet for Best Actress for her role in the film WILD NIGHTS, TAMED BEASTS.

Best Feature Film:

BLACK RED YELLOW (Kyrgyzstan), directed by Aktan Arym Kubat

Jury Grand Prix：

ON SUMMER SAND (Japan), directed by Shinya Tamada

WILD NIGHTS, TAMED BEASTS (China), directed by WANG Tong

Best Director:

CAO Baoping for ONE WACKY SUMMER (China)

Best Screenplay:

Korek Bojanowski/Katia Priwieziencew for LOSS OF BALANCE (Poland), directed by Korek Bojanowski

Best Actor:

José Martins in THE SCENT OF THINGS REMEMBERED (Portugal/Brazil), directed by António Ferreira

Best Actress：

WAN Qian in WILD NIGHTS, TAMED BEASTS (China), directed by WANG Tong

Best Cinematography:

Markus Nestroy for YOU BELIEVE IN ANGELS, MR. DROWAK? (Germany, Switzerland), directed by Nicolas Steiner

Outstanding Artistic Achievement:

MY FATHER’S SON (China, France), directed by QIU Sheng

Asian New Talent Best Film:

AS THE WATER FLOWS (China), directed by BIAN Zhuo

Asian New Talent Best Director:

Liryc Dela Cruz for WHERE THE NIGHT STANDS STILL (Italy/Philippines)

Asian New Talent Best Actor:

SHI Pengyuan in WATER CAN GO ANYWHERE (China), directed by FANG Liang

Asian New Talent Best Actress:

Meenakshi Jayan in VICTORIA (India), directed by Sivaranjini J

Asian New Talent Best Script Writer:

Lalith Rathnayake/Nilantha Perera for RIVERSTONE (Sri Lanka), directed by Lalith Rathnayake

Asian New Talent Best Cinematography:

Prabath Roshan for RIVERSTONE (Sri Lanka), directed by Lalith Rathnayake

Best Documentary:

Constanza (Spain), directed by Agustín Márquez Gómez

Best Animation Film:

THE SONGBIRDS’ SECRET(France/Switzerland/Belgium), directed by Antoine Lanciaux

Best Live Action Short Film:

CROW (China), directed by XU Jianming

Best Animated Short Film:

SON (Russia, Kazakhstan), directed by Zhanna Bekmambetova

By integrating culture, commerce, and tourism, the Shanghai International Film Festival has created new entertainment-driven consumption opportunities, further energizing this cosmopolitan city’s vibrant economy. Tomorrow marks the final day of screenings, and the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival will draw to a close on June 22.

