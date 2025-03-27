Thursday, March 27, 2025
FlocCare secures US$500K to drive healthcare awareness and patient engagement with Gen AI

SINGAPORE, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Singapore-based B2B healthcare AI platform FlocCare Pte. Ltd. has just raised US$500K, with backing from DTVP, SDTA Ventures and prominent healthcare angel investors in Singapore.

This funding will fuel FlocCare’s expansion to more disease specific gen AI models to empower clinics and hospitals for preventative health for their patients:

  • Adding cardio-vascular, CKD, Women’s Health and Oncology to their AI models
  • Expanding to the UAE
  • Expanding the AI and product teams

With Asia’s chronic disease burden and ageing population, FlocCare is empowering the overburdened healthcare ecosystem with preventative health information with their AI models that are 50X faster, fact checked scalable and regulatory-compliant, making preventative healthcare accessible and actionable.

Co-founded by serial entrepreneur Shilpa Karkeraa (CEO) and Rhythm Jolly (CBO), FlocCare has a vision to take healthcare awareness a billion lives. The purpose of the company stems from the founders’ personal journeys as caregivers.

FlocCare founders Shilpa Karkeraa and Rhythm Jolly
