Food & Hospitality Malaysia Borneo Edition and Sabah Hospitality Fiesta Join Forces to Drive Culinary and Hospitality Excellence

Bringing Diverse Solutions and Cultivating Top Talent

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Food & Hospitality Malaysia Borneo Edition 2024 (FHMB 2024) is brewing a transformative experience for Sabah’s food and hospitality scene. The premier trade event is sizzling with excitement as it announces its inaugural co-location with the prestigious 24th Sabah Hospitality Fiesta (SHF), Sabah’s largest culinary and food & beverage service skills competition.



Engaging Panel Discussion Session During Joint Press Conference of FHM Borneo Edition 2024 and 24th Sabah Hospitality Fiesta From L to R: Ms Fiona Hagan (Vice-Chairman of the MAH Sabah/Labuan Chapter), Datuk Seri Panglima Wong Khen Thau (Advisor of SHF and Executive Chairman of ATI College) and Ms Alice Lem (Informa Markets Malaysia’s Event & Business Development Director).

Scheduled to be held from 26 – 28 September 2024 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, this captivating pairing promises a feast for the senses, a launchpad for industry growth, and a celebration of culinary and hospitality talents.

FHMB 2024, exclusively organised by Informa Markets Malaysia, is poised to revolutionise the hospitality and culinary industries. This premier event brings together the hottest innovations, industry leaders, and top-notch products under one roof. Elevating the experience further is the strategic co-location of FHMB 2024 with SHF. The SHF, co-organised by the Asian Tourism International (ATI) College and the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) Sabah/Labuan Chapter, who are also strategic partners of FHMB 2024, serves as a vital platform for nurturing the next generation of culinary and hospitality talents. Together, this collaborative effort will foster a dynamic ecosystem catalysing business growth, industry innovation, and talent development – a true win-win for the sectors.

“We are thrilled to partner with the long-running and respected SHF to create a dynamic platform to drive growth for Sabah’s food and hospitality industries. This synergy enhances the value for exhibitors and visitors with cutting-edge industry innovations, unmatched business opportunities and cultivation of top talents for the future,” said Alice Lem, Event & Business Development Director of Informa Markets Malaysia.

The theme, “Cultivating Solutions for the Food and Hospitality Industry,” aligns perfectly with the events. FHMB 2024 will serve up invaluable insights to help visitors navigate the ever-evolving market, while SHF will be showcasing the crème de la crème of emerging talent destined for culinary greatness.

At FHMB 2024, a delectable spread of over 150 leading local and international brands from culinary hotspots like Australia, China, France and Japan will showcase their innovative equipment, ingredients, and hospitality solutions – a true buffet of cutting-edge products and services to revolutionise your business.

FHMB 2024 and SHF are brimming with exciting highlights! The Culinaire Borneo Extravaganza at FHMB 2024 will immerse visitors in a wide variety of local and international flavours. From premium ingredients to innovative food concepts, local and global exhibitors will present a diverse array of culinary options, bringing new choices to the region.

Prepare to be wowed at the intense SHF Competitions, where industry professionals will battle it out in a sizzling culinary arena, displaying their exceptional skills in cooking, barista, and hospitality challenges. These fierce contests demonstrate exceptional skills, creativity, and the relentless pursuit of excellence that will propel the workforce to new gastronomic heights.

But the action doesn’t stop there! Visitors can also savour the artistry of master chefs during Live Cooking Demonstrations, picking up invaluable tips and techniques to elevate their culinary game. This is just the appetiser – the main course includes ample opportunities for industry professionals to network, forge partnerships, and explore business growth avenues.

“This collaboration represents our commitment to empowering Sabah’s workforce with world-class training and development opportunities in the culinary and hospitality fields. By exposing professional chefs to this dynamic industry event, we’re equipping them with the real-world skills to thrive,” said Datuk Seri Panglima Wong Khen Thau, Executive Chairman of ATI College.

These events solidify Borneo’s reputation as a premier culinary and hospitality destination while strengthening the local economy. This partnership has garnered strong backing from the Federation of Sabah Industries (FSI) and the Department of Industrial Development and Research (DIDR), underscoring its significance.

Fiona Hagan, Vice-Chairman of the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) Sabah/Labuan Chapter added, “We share a common goal to put Sabah on the map as a top culinary spot and to nurture the hospitality leaders of tomorrow. This collaborative event is set to celebrate and redefine the way the world enjoys our unique food and diverse cultural offerings.”

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this groundbreaking event! Visitor registration for Food & Hospitality Malaysia Borneo Edition 2024 (FHMB 2024) and the 24th Sabah Hospitality Fiesta (SHF) is now open at www.foodandhotel.com/fhmborneo. Secure your spot today to experience the latest innovations, connect with industry leaders, and discover top-notch products in the hospitality and culinary sectors. Stay updated on all event details by following Food & Hospitality Malaysia (FHM) on social media.

Together, FHMB 2024 and SHF will reshape Sabah’s culinary and hospitality scene, fostering innovation, empowering future talents, and cultivating solutions for a thriving industry. Get ready to indulge in a global feast for the senses!

Notes to Editor

About Food & Hospitality Malaysia Borneo Edition

The FHM Borneo Edition marks an exhilarating new chapter in the renowned Food and Hospitality Malaysia (FHM) series, the leading biennial trade-only food and hospitality exhibition. This bold expansion into Borneo highlights the region’s flourishing hospitality and culinary scene, fuelled by a rich heritage and growing tourism. Hailed as the “next big thing”, the event seeks to bridge the gap between local and international industry players, fostering collaboration and creating a robust ecosystem for growth. FHM Borneo Edition brings together a curated selection of industry solutions. From product demonstrations and delectable spreads showcasing everything from local to international flavours, to exciting networking opportunities, this event serves as a vital platform for exhibitors to connect with regional buyers and industry professionals. Organised by Informa Markets Malaysia, a subsidiary of Informa PLC, the world’s largest B2B event organiser, FHM Borneo Edition is a must-attend for anyone looking to stay on top of industry trends and forge valuable connections. For more information on FHM Borneo Edition, please visit www.foodandhotel.com/fhmborneo.

